NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) On Tuesday Nov. 26, New Jersey became the most significant state to commence online gambling operations due to its sizable population and broader suite of available games compared to Nevada and Delaware. Fitch Ratings believes this will be positive for market participants, but will not single-handedly turn around the Atlantic City casino market as its supply-demand imbalance remains. Initial revenue estimates by industry observers vary widely. We believe initial revenues will be hampered by the refusal of some credit card companies to process online gambling transactions. Fitch forecasts roughly $200-$300 million in NJ online gambling revenues next year that may ramp up to $500-$750 million within several years, well below Governor Christie's public forecast of $1.2 billion. We believe notable winners will include the largest Atlantic City (AC) casino operators with the best brands and databases (Borgata and Caesars), European online gaming companies (bwin.party and 888), and U.S. gaming content and platform suppliers (IGT and Bally). Losers are likely to be those participants that are slower to market, have limited ability to invest or engage in promotional activity, have limited customer databases, and/or have weak land-based assets. These include Revel, Resorts and Atlantic Club, which recently filed for bankruptcy. Prospects for mid tier participants such as Tropicana, Trump, and Golden Nugget are more variable and will ultimately be determined by the size of the market and execution. The degree to which participants benefit will vary and is contingent upon a number of factors. These factors include the various commercial agreements in place, the size and quality of customer databases, ownership structure of the relevant entities, the popularity and profitability of each website, and any cannibalization of land-based casino revenue. Ultimately, there is the potential for up to 60 websites, with each of the 12 AC casinos granted up to five websites each. There are 13 approved sites with full play options and another two approved for limited play options. We do not think the market will support 60 websites, so speed to market, branding initiatives, and promotional dollars will determine which ones become profitable. This will likely be determined over the next 1-2 years. Although some market participants will benefit, New Jersey online gambling is not going to be the savior of the AC casino market. In some ways, it will be detrimental because it has kept brick and mortar supply in the market when the level of demand dictates that some supply should be removed. Annual AC gaming revenues have declined from more than $5.0 billion in 2006 to roughly $2.8 billion currently due largely to the development of neighboring markets, yet the number of casinos has remained flat as Revel replaced Sands. The prospect of online gaming has contributed to the supply-demand imbalance in AC as it maintained interest in online gaming licenses more so than physical casino assets. We think it is unlikely online gaming profits will be used to meaningfully reinvest in AC's land-based assets and that some supply will shake out over time. We maintain an issuer default rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Positive Rating Outlook on Marina District Finance Co. , which is the entity that owns Borgata and is a 50/50 joint venture of Boyd Gaming (IDR of 'B' with a Stable Rating Outlook) and MGM Resorts Intl (IDR of 'B' with a Positive Rating Outlook). 