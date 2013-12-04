Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
NEW YORK Dec 4 The dollar rose against the euro and trimmed losses against the yen on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private employers added 215,000 jobs in November, topping economists' expectations.
The euro last traded at $1.3581, down 0.1 percent on the day, compared with $1.3596 before the data.
The dollar was last at 102.43 yen, down slightly on the day. Before the release, the dollar was at 102.32 yen.
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.