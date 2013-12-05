ECB's Praet says too early to talk about ending QE
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.
NEW YORK Dec 5 The dollar rose to a session high against the euro and pared losses versus the yen on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in the third quarter.
Separate data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
The euro fell as low as $1.3546, according to Reuters data, and was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3548.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent on the day at 102.21 yen .
* Wilton Resources Inc - corporation intends to extend term of warrants from April 6, 2017 to June 6, 2017
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform