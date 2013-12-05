Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
Dec 5 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2013. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT DECEMBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 11/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.
BERLIN, March 27 The German Finance Ministry is worried there will be turbulence on the financial markets if there is a 'hard Brexit', a German newspaper reported on Monday - two days before Britain triggers divorce proceedings with the European Union.