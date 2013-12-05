WASHINGTON Dec 5 The United States will help
China implement stricter emission standards for vehicles in a
bid to help the world's biggest carbon emitter tackle rampant
air pollution, the White House announced on Thursday.
The announcement was one of several made at the conclusion
of Vice President Joe Biden's visit to China on Thursday, where
he met with President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese
officials to discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between
the countries in addition to the escalating geopolitical
tensions in the East China Sea.
Under the new agreement, the United States pledged to give
China technical assistance to implement a new round of vehicle
emissions standards, known as China VI, which would require cars
to have filters that capture particulate matter that contributes
to heavy smog.
"These standards, when implemented, will have significant
air quality and climate benefits and reduce vehicle fuel use,"
according to a White House fact sheet.
Addressing climate change internationally through both
multilateral and bilateral relationships is a pillar of
President Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan, a strategy
released in June to tackle heat-trapping greenhouse gases.
China and the United States are the world's No. 1 and No. 2
emitters of greenhouse gas emissions, respectively. Experts say
joint action between the two provides the biggest hope for
tackling global climate change.
GREENING THE GROWING FLEET
According to China's Ministry of Public Security, passenger
car ownership in China reached 120 million by the end of 2012.
At the current growth rate, passenger car ownership will top 200
million by 2020.
But as some of China's major cities try to cope with choking
air pollution, they have placed new restrictions on vehicle
sales.
China is currently in the process of implementing its
fourth-stage emissions standards, or China IV diesel standards,
which would cap the allowed sulfur content at 50 parts per
million next year, down from current levels of 350 parts per
million.
China V standards for diesel and refined gasoline will be
rolled out next; they will not take effect until 2017. They will
lower the sulfur content limit to 10 parts per million.
The city of Beijing, which has a population of over 20
million and will have as many as 6 million private cars by 2015,
implemented the China V standard in February to tackle record
pollution that surpassed hazardous levels early this year.
By contrast, the United States allows a sulfur content of 15
parts per million while the European Union allows diesel fuel to
have a sulfur content of 10 parts per million.
One U.S. official said it is a significant development that
the United States is helping China jump-start the sixth stage of
vehicle emissions standards while it is still working on its
2017 standards.
"The United States is interested in moving to China to six
as soon as possible," the official said. "It is a clear signal
that China wants to move forward in an accelerated way that will
have far reaching impacts on air quality and public health."
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Energy Department
officials will help Chinese counterparts with modeling, testing
and other technical research required for developing those
standards.
The two countries also agreed to continue working together
to phase down the consumption of hydrofluorocarbons, a highly
potent greenhouse gas used in refrigeration.
They also agreed to jointly study phasing out fossil fuel
subsidies in both countries.
