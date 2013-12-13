Dec 13 () - *=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Dec. 13] *1.27 Glen Ridge Borough, NJ 11:30 AM [Dec. 16] *5.55 Shorewood Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.28 Stevens Point Area Pub SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *8.95 Elmhurst, IL, GO 11:15 AM *1.20 Evans (Town), NY 11:00 AM *2.04 Tracy Area ISD #2904, MN, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 *7.88 Washington County, TN, GO 11:00 AM 40.86 West Chester Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *9.08 Moore, OK, GO 03:00 PM [Dec. 17] 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM *4.35 Overton County, TN, GO 10:30 AM *7.15 Dunn County, WI, GO 11:00 AM *3.63 Lombard Park Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM AA- 17.85 Miami-Dade County, FL, RE 10:00 AM 14.43 Central Cons SD #22, NM, GO 12:30 PM AA+ *1.99 Gurnee Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM AA- 24.22 Miami-Dade County, FL, RE 10:30 AM A- *1.93 Lake Ctrl Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM 3.92 Linden, NJ 11:00 AM 525.00 Massachusetts, MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.13 Mechanicville, NY 11:00 AM 1.82 Peekskill, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.61 Plattsburgh, NY 11:00 AM SP-1+ 27.53 Toms River Twp, NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ *1.57 Valley Center, KS, GO 12:00 PM *2.01 North Bergen Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *1.18 Whiteland, IN, RE 12:00 PM *7.90 Lincoln Co ISD #54, OK, GO 01:45 PM [Dec. 18] Aa2 *10.00 D C Everest Area SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.53 East Bethel, MN, GO 11:00 AM AA- 26.08 Schertz-Cibolo ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.51 Marcellus Vlg, NY 10:30 AM *1.73 Montgomery County, NY 11:00 AM *3.21 Prior Lake ISD #719, MN, GO 12:00 PM 9.29 Summit, NJ 11:00 AM AA+ 13.76 Jenks, OK, GO 01:00 PM [Dec. 19] *1.29 Albert Lea, MN, GO 11:00 AM *6.00 Calloway Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *3.00 Elmira, NY 11:00 AM AA 9.81 Glassboro Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *10.77 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM AA+ 7.00 Marietta, GA, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Northvale Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 3.00 Schenectady County, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 61.00 Marietta, GA, GO 11:30 AM [Jan. 06] 21.32 Howard Lake-Waverly ISD #2687, MN 11:00 AM [Jan. 07] *1.92 Hanover Comm Sch Corp, IN 02:00 PM [Jan. 22] 354.11 Washington, WA, GO 10:30 AM 275.04 Washington, WA, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 29] 15.00 Rapides Par SD #11, LA, GO 12:00 PM