BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
PANAMA CITY Dec 20 Panama's economy grew by 8.9 percent in the third quarter from the same period last year, as massive infrastructure spending continued to buoy one of Latin America's fastest growing economies, the government statistics agency said on Friday.
Growth picked up from the second quarter, when the economy expanded by an upwardly revised 7.7 percent.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027