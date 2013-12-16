CHICAGO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss its 2014 outlook for the U.S insurance industry. This call coincides with the publication of Fitch's 2014 outlook reports for the U.S. health, life and property and casualty insurance segments, available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Julie Burke, head of Fitch's North American Insurance team, will lead the call and senior Fitch analysts will provide a brief summary for each of the three segments. A Q&A session for teleconference participants will follow the analysts' remarks. Call Details --Date and Time: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. ET --Participant Dial-In: +1-877-467-8597 (U.S. and Canada) or +1-706-902-0405 --Conference ID: #25140026 For those unable to listen to the live teleconference, a replay will be available two hours after the call's completion. To access, dial +1-855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 and provide the above Conference ID #. Contact: Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.