Ghana's 91-day T-bill yield falls to 16.3542 pct
ACCRA, April 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 16.3542 at a weekly auction on Thursday from 16.7097 percent last week.
NEW YORK, April 13 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch has hired a top Morgan Stanley financial adviser who managed nearly $300 million in assets for clients based mainly in Latin America, the bank said on Thursday.