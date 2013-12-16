Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cameroon's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlooks are Stable. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed the Country Ceilings for the Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique Centrale (CEMAC) and the Union Economique et Monetaire Ouest-Africaine (UEMOA) at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Cameroon's sovereign ratings reflects the following key rating drivers: Fitch expects steady growth of the Cameroon economy, with an estimated growth rate of 4.7% in 2013 compared with 4.5% in 2012. Growth is expected to reach 5% in 2014, due to the acceleration in oil output, which was boosted in 2013 by the start of production in two fields discovered in 2011. To resolve infrastructure bottlenecks, especially in energy and transportation, the government has launched a large public investment programme. There have been delays in 2013, due to the creation of a public procurement ministry, which has lengthened the administrative process. The acceleration of this programme in 2014 will boost the economy, and favourably impact manufacturing over time, especially the aluminium sector, which currently uses 40% of the country's power resources. Despite the reduction in public capital expenditure due to the under-completion of public investments, the fiscal deficit is expected to widen in 2013 to an above target 3.2% of GDP (2.0% in 2012). The government overestimated revenues and did not fully budget for fuel subsidies, which cost 3.2% of GDP, distributed by the national refinery, Sonara. The state refunded Sonara through the cancellation of its tax bill and via securitisation. Total arrears of the state to commercial and public entities rose to an estimated 4.7% of GDP at end-2012. Public debt remains low, estimated by Fitch at 19.1% of GDP at end-2013. However, it is steadily growing and could reach 30% in 2017. The increasing share of non-concessional financing is also becoming a concern. Budget slippages have been funded by an increasing recourse to domestic debt (37% of total in 2013), part of which now takes the form of treasury bills and bonds. Thanks to the rebound of oil exports, the deterioration of the current account deficit was halted in 2012 (-3.7% of GDP). Foreign direct investments are expected to increase in 2013 and 2014, due to investment in the oil industry. International assets should stabilise at USD3.3bn, although they are slightly declining relative to current external payments (4.3x expected for end-2013). The business climate remains weak. Cameroon ranked 168th in the last World Bank 'Doing Business' survey (from 161st last year). Pressure on tax collection, increases in state arrears to suppliers and delays in the repayment of VAT are quoted as the main sources of concern for private enterprises. This translates into a deterioration of companies' balance-sheets and has affected the overall quality of Cameroon banks' assets. Three banks have been in difficulties in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a positive action are: - An improvement in the management of public finances, which would translate into a reduction of arrears to public enterprises, restore budget balance and improve debt dynamics. - Improvement in the business climate, which would stimulate non-oil sector growth. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Political risk in the succession of President Biya, 81, should he die or resign. This could break the balance of power between the different religious, ethnic and linguistic groups in Cameroon. The election of the Senate has partly resolved the issue of political transition, as the senate president would assume power in the interim. - Further budget slippages, due to a lack of control of oil subsidies or a rapid increase in public investment, which would lead to a rapid increase in indebtedness. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the budget deficit will stabilise in 2014 /15 at 4% of GDP Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary arrangement in the foreseeable future Fitch's current assumption for Cameroon's medium term growth is 5% Fitch assumes that the oil price (Brent) will average USD100 per barrel in 2014 and 2015