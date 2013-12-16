Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Metals and Mining (Meeting the
Challenges)NEW YORK, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' expects the benefits of two years
focus on costs and capital discipline to be more apparent once the commodity
markets come into better balance.
Heavy investment in prior periods has resulted in a wave of new capacity at a
time when growth from emerging economies has slowed and industrialized demand
remains below pre-crisis levels.
Cost benefits from currency, reduced maintenance expenditures, and
debottlenecking allows for higher production despite lower commodity costs. In
addition, some producers are running harder to cover high financial expenses or
transportation take-or pay contracts which act as fixed costs.
Fitch expects this period of consolidation to last at least through 2014 but for
financial profiles to improve.
The full report '2014 Outlook: Metals and Mining,' covers earnings and cash flow
drivers for the space and is available on the Fitch Ratings' website
'www.fitchratings.com.'
