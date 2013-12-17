CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 TransCanada Corp expects its new 700,000 barrel per day Gulf Coast oil pipeline to begin service on Jan. 22, Chief Executive Russ Girling said in an interview on Tuesday.

The company is currently filling the Cushing, Oklahoma, to Port Arthur, Texas, pipeline with the 3 million barrels of crude oil needed before it can be placed into normal operation.

Initial testing is showing no issues with the line and shippers were told of the planned in-service date on Monday.

The Gulf Coast line is the southern leg of TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL project.