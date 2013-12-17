RIO DE JANEIRO, December 17 (Fitch) Market fundaments for Latin America protein producers are expected to benefit from an improved outlook in 2014, according to new Fitch Ratings report. 'In general, the fundamentals of the protein sector in Brazil are improving and are expected to be stronger in 2014. Softer grain prices are likely to reduce costs of chicken and pork producers,' according to Gisele Paolino, a Director at Fitch. 'Brazil beef producers should also benefit from a positive cattle cycle, high beef prices in the country and demand from exports markets,' added Paolino. While Fitch expects cash flow from operations (CFFO) of all rated companies to increase, free cash flow (FCF) trends vary depending on their strategy towards expansion. Fitch expects BRF, Marfrig, Minerva and JBS to improve FCF during next year, while Rodopa's FCF may continue to be constrained by expansion plans. The Brazilian protein companies are expected to lower leverage during 2014 due to expanding EBITDA and steady debt levels. Lower input costs, strong international demand, focused efforts on obtaining cost efficiencies and improving working capital management should fuel rising CFFO. Fitch expects demand for animal proteins to remain positive in 2014 due to improving global conditions and projected turnaround in the Brazilian economy. International demand from emerging markets remains structurally positive with a growing middle-class and the development of modern retail chains in those markets.ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.