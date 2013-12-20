* 16 farm-state Senators urge agency not to cut biofuel
blending quotas
* Despite EPA administrator's assurances, major changes
unlikely - expert
* EPA seeks to put biofuel blending program on "manageable
trajectory"
By Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK, Dec 19 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) has agreed to "take another look" at a
controversial proposal to reduce consumption mandates for
corn-based ethanol and other biofuels next year, Iowa Senator
Tom Harkin said on Thursday.
However, EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy stopped short of
making any commitments to alter the proposal, now under final
review, as she met on Wednesday with Harkin and 15 other U.S.
farm-state Senators to discuss the controversial rule.
"I think the most we got from Administrator McCarthy is that
they're going to take another look at it. They're going to
review it," Harkin said during a weekly call with Iowa
journalists.
"They're going to reassess it. It's not a final rule, it's a
proposed rule," he said.
In a controversial move that took biofuel supporters by
surprise, the EPA recommended in November to reduce the
requirement for how much corn-based ethanol and other biofuels
should be blended with petroleum-based fuels next year. The
recommendations are now undergoing a comment period, with a
final decision expected in mid-2014.
Despite Administrator McCarthy's assurances, some experts
are skeptical that the agency is likely to change its mind as it
finalizes the rules.
"As far as I can tell, they almost never change the proposed
rules in going to the final, so I'm not persuaded that what's
going on right now means much," said Scott Irwin, an
agricultural economist at the University of Illinois
Urbana-Champaign.
Still, the meeting marks a clear sign of the political
backlash sparked by the Obama administration's proposal to
reduce the biofuel mandates. For years, the administration had
supported steadily increasing them but backed down this year due
to concerns over the country's ability to consume all the
ethanol required under a 2007 biofuel blending law.
A spokeswoman for the EPA said the agency "very much
appreciates the Senators' time, interest and viewpoints" as it
seeks input on how to put the biofuel blending program on a
"manageable trajectory."
BREACHING THE 'BLEND WALL'
The trouble stems from the steep increases in biofuel
consumption that Congress mandated under the 2007 law. Assuming
that gasoline consumption would continue to rise, Congress grew
the biofuel blending mandates from 9 billion gallons in 2008 to
36 billion by 2022.
In 2014, the law requires 18.15 billion gallons of biofuels
to be blended with petroleum-based fuels, including 14.4 billion
of corn-based ethanol.
But thanks to rising vehicle fuel efficiency standards and
the effects of the economic downturn, gasoline demand has
fallen. That has given the rising quotas an increasing share of
the gas tank faster than expected.
With 134 billion gallons of gasoline demand forecast for
2014, the 14.4 billion quota for corn ethanol would represent
more than 10 percent of gasoline consumption.
Oil refiners have been reluctant to cross that 10 percent
threshold - nicknamed the "blend wall" - due to fears over
engine damage that higher ethanol blends can cause in many cars
on the road today.
Manufacturers of motorcycles, boats and small-engine
equipment like chainsaws and lawn mowers are also concerned
about damage from the higher ethanol blends, and have sided with
refiners in lobbying against the mandates.
Refiners have also raised concerns about the lack of
infrastructure - such as pumps at gasoline stations - available
to sell gasoline blends higher than 10 percent without risking
misfueling.
To address those concerns, the EPA proposed reducing the
2014 corn ethanol blending quota to about 13 billion gallons.
That's down 800 million gallons from this year and about 1.4
billion less than the 14.4 billion required by the 2007 law.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who also attended the EPA
meeting, said in a statement that "the blend wall is a result of
Big Oil's obstruction to higher ethanol blends, and EPA's
proposal rewards its obstruction."
The meeting was attended by 10 Democratic Senators and six
Republicans, according to a list released by Harkin. Several big
corn-producing states were represented, including Iowa, Indiana,
Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska, which each
had two Senators in attendance.
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, who Chairs the Senate
Agriculture Committee, was also in attendance, along with Dick
Durbin of Illinois, the Senate's second highest-ranking
official.
It is unclear whether the lawmakers will be able to sway the
EPA. But Harkin made clear that the political pressure is bound
to continue.
"We'll see what happens, but I hope they get the message
that we're not going to stand still for this kind of a rule that
takes us in the wrong direction," he said.
(Reporting By Cezary Podkul and Joshua Schneyer; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)