Dec 27 - *=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Dec. 30] *2.39 Phoenix Vlg, NY 11:00 AM [Jan. 06] 21.32 Howard Lake-Waverly ISD #2687, MN 11:00 AM [Jan. 07] Aa2 AA+ 15.00 Berkeley, CA, GO 12:00 PM *2.49 Millburn Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *7.25 Norwood (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.47 Rye Neck UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *5.57 Secaucus (Town), NJ 11:00 AM Aaa AAA *9.60 Summit, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *2.83 Wallkill (Town), NY 11:00 AM *5.74 Wallkill (Town), NY 11:00 AM *1.92 Hanover Comm Sch Corp, IN 02:00 PM [Jan. 08] Aa2 *4.58 Anderson County, TN, GO 10:15 AM 1.80 Cortland, NY 11:00 AM *9.55 Glen Rock Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 200.00 New Jersey Educ Facs Auth, NJ, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 *5.26 Anderson County, TN, GO 11:15 AM [Jan. 09] *10.00 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.97 Manchester, TN, GO 10:15 AM 3.30 Rolling Creek Util Dt, TX, GO 01:30 PM BBB+ 2.52 Harris Co MUD #368, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Jan. 13] *5.96 DeForest Area SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *10.00 Rice Lake Area SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM 35.24 Moorhead ISD #152, MN, GO 11:00 AM *9.40 Rothsay ISD #850, MN, GO 11:00 AM *8.30 Hector, MN, GO 12:00 PM 4.42 NW Harris Co MUD #19, TX, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 14] 101.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 8.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 25.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM 304.12 Fairfax County, VA, GO 10:45 AM 60.00 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 15] 24.75 Inver Grove Hgts ISD #199, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.77 West Wildwood Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 22] 354.11 Washington, WA, GO 10:30 AM 275.04 Washington, WA, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 23] 12.00 St Martin Par SD, LA, GO 04:00 PM [Jan. 27] 10.38 Mankato, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 28] 6.72 Oakdale, MN, GO 11:00 AM 13.10 Central Comm Sch Sys, LA, GO 04:00 PM [Jan. 29] 15.00 Rapides Par SD #11, LA, GO 12:00 PM [Feb. 04] 20.00 Monroe Spec SD, LA, GO 12:00 PM [Feb. 10] 10.74 Kerkhoven Murdock ISD #775, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Feb. 12] 21.95 Pelican Rapids ISD #548, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Feb. 19] 9.12 Metropolitan Council, MN, GO 11:00 AM