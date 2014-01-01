WASHINGTON Dec 31 U.S. Supreme Court Justice
Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday night granted Roman
Catholic-affiliated groups a temporary exemption from a part of
the Obamacare healthcare law that requires employers to provide
insurance policies covering contraception.
She issued an order that prevents the U.S. government from
enforcing the so-called contraception mandate against
Baltimore-based Little Sisters of the Poor and Illinois-based
Christian Brothers Services, plus related entities.
A lawyer for other Catholic groups that had asked the
Supreme Court to act in three other cases on Tuesday said lower
courts had issued temporary injunctions similar to Sotomayor's,
meaning the high court had no need to act.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)