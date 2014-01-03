(Corrects first and third paragraphs to show the state filed
for reconsideration of Supreme Court decision. The state did not
file an appeal.)
NEW YORK Jan 2 The state of Pennsylvania on
Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider its
December decision that struck down parts of an oil and gas law.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court voted 4-2 in mid-December
saying key provisions in Act 13, a 2012 law that governs oil and
gas drilling, is unconstitutional.
In a state known for its shale gas bounty, the decision
broadened the rights of local governments to restrict the
controversial fracking process within their city limits, dealing
a blow to oil and gas interests.
The state is asking the Supreme Court to remand the case to
a Pennsylvania court for further evidence, exhibit and testimony
gathering.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is also
asking the court to reconsider its decision, saying its duty to
protect public parks falls under provisions struck by the
December decision.
Seven municipalities and the Delaware Riverkeeper Network
had challenged Act 13 in 2012, alleging it violates the state's
constitution.
The ruling followed similar cases in New York state earlier
this year that allowed two small towns to restrict natural gas
drilling within their limits. Three cities in Colorado also
voted against fracking last year.
The Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia might
have produced more than 13 billion cubic feet per day of natural
gas in December, according to estimates from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Environmental groups say fracking, the technology behind the
recent oil and gas boom in the United States, can contaminate
water supplies. The process injects a slurry of water, sand and
chemicals into deep wells to release trapped oil or gas.
Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan