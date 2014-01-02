SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 2 (Reuters) -
Facing the prospect of losing its investment grade credit rating
if it can't tap capital markets, Puerto Rico plans to issue
long-term debt in coming weeks, a spokeswoman for the
commonwealth's Government Development Bank said on Thursday.
Alix Anfang, who works for public relations firm
SKDKnickerbocker in New York, declined to provide details on the
intended sale by Puerto Rico which is trying to avoid having its
bond ratings cut to junk status.
Concerned about Puerto Rico's fiscal and economic troubles,
credit rating agencies have said they may drop the island's
general obligation debt to junk bond status, a move that would
be widely felt in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Puerto Rico's debt is held by many mutual funds and other
institutional investors as the island pays the highest interest
rates of any big U.S. municipal debt issuer.
With some $70 billion of municipal bonds outstanding, the
economically beleaguered commonwealth has raised taxes, taken on
pension reform and cut staff to address chronic budget deficits.