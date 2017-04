Jan 7 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 240,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA OF TEXAS SYSTEM 01/06 PERMANENT UNIVERSITY FUND BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 150,000 A2// AGENCY REVENUE BONDS NORTHEASTERN 01/06 UNIVERSITY ISSUE, SERIES 2014A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/09 NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY TAXABLE WEEK OF 100,000 A2// BONDS SERIES 2014B, MASSACHUSETTS 01/06 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 01/09 CITY OF COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 97,450 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/06 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/08 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 81,800 Aaa/AAA/NR AGENCY 01/06 REVENUE BONDS PHILLIPS ACADEMY ISSUE CONSISTING OF: $51,570M SERIES 2014A $30,230M SERIES 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York WALLED LAKE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 67,500 // DISTRICT, MICHIGAN 01/06 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS OAKLAND COUNTY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED AA2// (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 01/07 TROY SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 56,000 // 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, 01/06 OAKLAND COUNTY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: /AA-/ (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 01/08 SANTA CRUZ REDEVELOPMENT TAX WEEK OF 39,000 Aa// ALLOCATION, CALIFORNIA 01/06 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2024 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: A UNDERLYING Day of Sale: 01/08 TWIN RIVERS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 39,000 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2006, SERIES 2014A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: EXPECTED INSTITUTIONAL PRICING: ********TAX-EXEMPT******* Day of Sale: 01/08 ENERGY NORTHWEST WEEK OF 36,400 A2/A-/ WIND PROJECT REVENUE REFUNDING 01/06 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 01/08 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 18,562 // DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas MATANUSKA-SUSITNA BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 17,905 NR/AA+/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION TRANSPORTATION 01/06 SYSTEM BONDS, 2014 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 01/07 SCHENECTADY METROPLEX DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 17,265 A1/A+/NR AUTHORITY GENERAL RESOLUTION BONDS 01/06 $9,835M 2014A(TAX EXEMPT) $7,430M 2014B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 01/09 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS DAILY 12,665 // REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas ANNVILLE-CLEONA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 A1// LEBANON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2025 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/09 WILSON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,925 /AA/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/08 TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,745 /AAA/ NUMBER 204 01/06 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 01/08 HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,425 Aa2// LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2031 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 01/08 BRIDGETON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 9,200 Aa3// CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 01/06 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 01/08 TRAVIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 7,500 A// IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #17 01/06 STEINER RANCH DEFINED AREA REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014, TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/06 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAILY 7,060 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas REMINGTON MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,500 // DISTRICT NO. 1 01/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 *******BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: NR/AA-(MAC)/NR Day of Sale: 01/08 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,840 // DISTRICT NO. 53 OF HARRIS COUNTY, 01/06 TEXAS WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM COMBINATION UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: NR/AA-(MAC)/NR Day of Sale: 01/06 STEAMBOAT SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,750 Aa3/NR/NR NO. RE-2 01/06 ROUTT COUNTY, COLORADO CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 01/08 MILLS ROAD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,390 // DISTRICT 01/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 ******BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: NR/AA-(MAC)/NR Day of Sale: 01/07 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 23 COOK WEEK OF 2,170 Aa2// COUNTY, ILLINOIS (PROSPECT HEIGHTS) 01/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 01/09 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,017,760 (in 000's)