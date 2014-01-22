Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
TORONTO Jan 22 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its Kanowna gold mine in Western Australia to Northern Star Resources Ltd for A$75 million ($66.4 million), as part of its move to sell non-core assets and focus on its lower cost mines.
The mine produced about 225,000 ounces in 2013. It contains proven and probable reserves of roughly 600,000 ounces, along with measured and indicated resources of another 600,000 ounces.
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.