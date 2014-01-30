BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES Jan 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Thursday said it likely would raise prices 3 percent to 5 percent in the third quarter, although no decision has yet been made.
The Denver-based burrito seller, which reported stronger-than-expected restaurant sales for the third quarter, said it also plans to remove all food made from genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, sometime this year.
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.