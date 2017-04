Feb 7 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 179,080 Aa1// HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 02/10 CONSISTING OF: $18,255M* SERIES 181 (NON-AMT) $25,385M* SERIES 192 (NON-AMT) $59,945M* SERIES 183 (AMT) $55,495M* SERIES 184 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ALAMEDA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 165,000 /AAA/AAA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SALES TAX 02/10 REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 02/11 CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 117,365 Aaa/AAA/NR SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/10 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA- THE METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 97,730 Aa1/AAA/AA+ SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 02/10 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2014 SERIES A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 02/12 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 90,855 Aaa/AAA/ MICHIGAN 02/10 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS $81,635M SERIES 2014A (TAX-EXEMPT) $9,220M SERIES 2014B (TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/12 FRANKLIN COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 85,235 Aaa/AAA/ VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED TAX 02/10 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (ENHANCED) CITY OF ROUND ROCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 66,410 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 02/10 SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2039 CITY OF MYRTLE BEACH,SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 61,805 A1/AA-/ LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 02/10 (HOSPITALITY FEE PLEDGE) CONSISTING OF: $17,375M TAXABLE $44,430M TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TAXABLE DUE: 2016-2034 AND 2036

TAX EXEMPT DUE: 20155-2024 AND 2039

Day of Sale: 02/12 CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 61,170 // TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/10 (DOWNTOWN EAST PROJECT) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2029 TERM: 2034, 2044

Day of Sale: 02/12 COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSOURI WEEK OF 50,000 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 02/10 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 02/10 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 50,000 Aa1/AA+/NR RESIDENTIAL HOUSING FINANCE BONDS 02/10 2014 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/12 SEGUIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 44,495 Aaa/AAA/ (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 02/10 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN GUADALUPE COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014) MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, Memphis SERIAL: 2024-2044 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Aa3/AA-

Day of Sale: 02/12 MANAGEMENT GROUP:

Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. - Milwaukee

FirstSouthwest - Dallas

RBC Capital Markets - Dallas CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 41,960 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/10 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA-

Day of Sale: 02/12 CANTON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 36,600 // SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION AND 02/10 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 02/12 THE METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 36,330 Aa1/AAA/AA+ SOUTH CALIFORNIA 02/10 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (TERM MODE) 2014 SERIES C-1, C-2 AND C-3 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 02/12 NORTH EAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 33,975 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/10 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: U/L AA1 Moody's

U/L AA- S&P

Day of Sale: 02/12 MINERAL WELLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,000 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/10 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2029-2044 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: U/L A1 Moody's

Day of Sale: 02/10 CREIGHTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,000 A1// DISTRICT NO. 14 OF MARICOPA COUNTY 02/10 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2009, SERIES B (2014) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/10 BIRDVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,305 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/10 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2016 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: U/L AA S&P

U/L AA+ Fitch

Day of Sale: 02/11 AZLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 20,000 Aaa//AAA TEXAS 02/10 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2023-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA3/AA-

Day of Sale: 02/13 MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 16,945 NR/A-/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/10 CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION REFUNDING SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 02/13 MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 15,860 /BBB+/ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #7 02/10 (EDWARDSVILLE) SCHOOL BONDS CONSISTING OF: $4,860M SERIES A - REFUNDING BONDS $9,000M SERIES B - TAXABLE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/10 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 14,035 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE 02/10 CITY OF LAYFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/11 BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 12,690 Aaa// IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY 02/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS ***********TAXABLE************* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2014-2018

Day of Sale: 02/11 THE METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 11,690 Aa1/AAA/AA+ SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 02/10 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2014 SERIES B *******FEDERALLY TAXABLE******* MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF ROUND ROCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,065 Aa1/AA+/

GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 02/10 SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2021 NORTH POCONO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A+/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 02/13 OXFORD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,500 /AA/ CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 201 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2022 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 02/12 SAND CREEK METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,445 // (IN THE CITY OF AURORA AND CITY AND 02/10 COUNTY OF DENVER, COLORADO) CONSISTING OF: $6,040M GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A $3,405M GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: NR/AA-(MAC)/NR

Day of Sale: 02/10 MOFFAT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,425 Aa2/NR/NR RE: NO 1 02/10 IN MOFFAT COUNTY, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/13 UTAH CHARTER SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,000 /AA/ FINANCE AUTHORITY 02/10 2782 SOUTH CORPORATE PARK DRIVE LLC (MONTICELLO ACADEMY) CHARTER SCHOOLS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2033 TERM: 2037 REMARK: Underlying Rating: /BBB-/

Day of Sale: 02/12 PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,000 /AA/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 02/11 KANSAS CITY, KANSAS WEEK OF 8,275 NR/AA/ COMMUNITY COLLEGE 02/10 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 02/12 MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 7,860 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 02/10 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 (VILLAGE OF REDFORD COTTAGES PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/12 HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 5,540 /AA/ BEAVER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A & B OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 02/10 YOUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/10 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/11 PHOENIX ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,400 /AA-/ NO. 1, ARIZONA 02/10 MARICOPA COUNTY, SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2010, SERIES B -2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2019-2022

Day of Sale: 02/11 PALOS VERDES PENINSULA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/13 FERNDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,325 /AA-/ OAKLAND COUNTY, 2014 REFUNDING BOND 02/10 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 02/11 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,250 Aa2/NR/AA+ ADMINISTRATION 02/10 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York BABYLON UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,110 // NEW YORK 02/10 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 PLANTATION MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,825 A3// DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/10 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas FRANKLIN COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,400 NR/A+/ PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 02/10 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2029

Day of Sale: 02/11 CITY OF SAN JUAN, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,240 // (HIDALGO COUNTY) 02/10 COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: NR/AA-(MAC)/NR

Day of Sale: 02/11 DOUGLAS, MOULTRIE & COLE COUNTIES, WEEK OF 2,100 // ILLINOIS 02/10 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #305 (ARTHUR) ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD FRANKLIN COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,000 NR/A+/ PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION LEASE 02/10 REVENUE BONDS, 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2029

Day of Sale: 02/11 STAFFORD, KANSAS WEEK OF 1,925 NR/NR/ ELECTRIC & WATER UTILITY SYSTEM 02/10 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/10 MEDINAH PARK DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,870 // GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 02/10 PARK BONDS **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/12 CHENEY, KANSAS WEEK OF 1,555 NR/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/10 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2026

Day of Sale: 02/13 HARVEY COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 1,478 // COMMISSION, KANSAS 02/10 REVENUE BONDS COMMUNITY AIRPORT HANGAR PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: $1,330M SERIES A - SUBJECT TO AMT $ 148M SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/12

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,511,618 (in 000's)