Day of Sale: 02/19 GEORGIA HOUSING & FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 156,000 // SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 02/17 $120MM TAX EXEMPT 35MM - AMT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Tax Exempt: 14-25,28,29,34,38,44,44

PAC; AMT: 14-24, 26

ROP: 2/18

Day of Sale: 02/19 JEA BULK POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM WEEK OF 75,000 Aa2/AA-/AA REVENUE BONDS 02/17 SCHERER 4 PROJECT ISSUE, MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 2/19

IOP: 2/20

Day of Sale: 02/20 ALACHUA COUNTY, FLORIDA HEALTH WEEK OF 71,515 NR/NR/BB FACILITIES AUTHORITY HEALTH 02/17 FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 EAST RIDGE RETIREMENT VILLAGE MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/20 STOCKTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRCT WEEK OF 65,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION, CALIFORNIA 02/17 MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles SERIAL: 2014-2042

Day of Sale: 02/19 RHODE ISLAND CLEAN WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 54,065 // AGENCY WATER POLLUTION CONTROL 02/17 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A (POOLED LOAN ISSUE) MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/20 METROPOLITAN PARK & RECREATION WEEK OF 52,480 A1/A+/ DISTRICT, MISSOURI 02/17 SALES TAX APPROPRIATION BONDS (GATEWAY ARCH PROJECT) THE GREAT RIVERS GREENWAY DISTRICT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/19 BELL COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 50,235 A2// IMPROVEMENT WATER SYSTEM REVENUE 02/17 TEXAS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2020-2039

Day of Sale: 02/18 PHARR-SAN JUAN-ALAMO INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 47,600 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/17 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas FOREST GROVE CAMPUS, OREGON WEEK OF 37,295 Baa2/BBB/ IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING REVENUE 02/17 PACIFIC MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2026-2044

Day of Sale: 02/19 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 33,045 Aa3/AA-/AA- MASTER LEASE CERTIFICATES OF 02/17 PARTICIPTION OF 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: KROLL: AA-

Day of Sale: 02/19 COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 30,625 /AA-/ 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE 02/17 COUNTIES OF JACKSON, LENAWEE, WASHTENAW & HILLSDALE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/19 COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT #514 WEEK OF 23,540 // (ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE) 02/17 COUNTIES OF PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD, MARSHALL, MCLEAN, BUREAU, LOGAN, LIVINGSTON, MASON & STARK GENERAL OBLIGATION COMMUNITY COLLEGE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/19 COLORADO HIGH PERFORMANCE WEEK OF 20,000 NR/NR/BBB- TRANSPORTATION ENTERPRISE 02/17 / /EXP U.S. 35 AND I-25 MANAGED LANES SENIOR REVENUE BONDS 2014 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 02/20 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS-UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3// HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO 02/17 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/20 MARTINEZ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 17,000 Aa2/AA/ CALIFORNIA 02/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION SERIES 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2029

Day of Sale: 02/19 RIVERSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,165 A2// LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2025 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 02/20 CITY OF MOORPARK WEEK OF 13,000 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 02/17 NO. 2004-1 (MOORPARK HIGHLANDS) SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York THE BERGEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 11,165 Aaa// AUTHORITY 02/17 (BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY) GOVERNMENTAL LOAN REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (BERGEN COUNTY GUARANTEED) (BOROUGH OF EAST RUTHERFORD REFUNDING PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/18 ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 10,595 // (BELLEVILLE) TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL 02/17 DISTRICT #201 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS $3,430M - SERIES A - TAXABLE $7,190M - SERIES B - TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/18 NORTH POCONO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,880 /AA-/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2028 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 02/19 BRYAN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 9,800 Aa3// SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 02/17 SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/19 LAGRANGE COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 9,500 NR/A/ REGIONAL UTILITY DISTRICT REVENUE 02/17 SEWAGE WORKS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 02/19 WARWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,195 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 02/18 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (GURNEE) WEEK OF 8,260 /AA+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT #56 02/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/20 LANCASTER COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,215 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/17 SERIES OF 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 02/19 DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,900 Aa1/NR/NR #0066 IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA 02/17 (WESTSIDE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS) LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/19 MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRCT RE-3 WEEK OF 7,180 Aa2/NR/NR (MORGAN COUNTY, COLORADO) 02/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/19 LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,015 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 ***********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: CABS DUE IN 2034

Day of Sale: 02/18 RAYFORD ROAD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,680 /A-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/17 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 02/19 LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,610 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/17 MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES, SERIES 2014 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/18 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,085 A3// DISTRICT #150 02/17 TEXAS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/19 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,765 NR/BBB/NR DISTRICT #142 TEXAS 02/17 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/20 ROMULUS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,690 /A/ (NEW YORK) 02/17 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 02/20 ARKADELPHIA, ARKNASAS WEEK OF 3,200 NR// CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUDNING AND 02/17 IMPROVMENT REVENUE SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 02/18 HOLLAND PATENT COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,165 // DISTRICT, NEW YORK 02/17 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2021 WESTFIELD WASHINGTON, INDIANA WEEK OF 3,000 A/A-/ SCHOOLS 02/17 EXP/EXP/ FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS OF 2014 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: NON BQ

Day of Sale: 02/19 MARTINEZ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,000 Aa2/AA/ CALIFORNIA 02/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION, SERIES 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2018

Day of Sale: 02/19 FOREST GROVE CAMPUS, OREGON WEEK OF 2,540 Baa2/BBB/ IMPROVEMENT REVENUE PACIFIC 02/17 UNIVERSITY MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2026

Day of Sale: 02/19

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,516,005 (in 000's)