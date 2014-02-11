WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had set preliminary duties of up to 120 percent on imports of steel threaded rods from India.

The department said the rods, which have threaded grooves, had been "dumped" in the U.S. market at prices 8.63 percent to 119.87 percent below fair market value.

In 2013, imports of steel threaded rods from India were valued at an estimated $19 million, the department said.

A final decision on duties is expected by July and is also subject to a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission on whether the imports injure, or threaten injury to, domestic producers.

The United States on Monday launched a challenge to domestic content requirements in India's solar program, saying they discriminated against U.S. companies. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)