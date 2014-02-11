WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Tuesday it had set preliminary duties of up to 120
percent on imports of steel threaded rods from India.
The department said the rods, which have threaded grooves,
had been "dumped" in the U.S. market at prices 8.63 percent to
119.87 percent below fair market value.
In 2013, imports of steel threaded rods from India were
valued at an estimated $19 million, the department said.
A final decision on duties is expected by July and is also
subject to a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission
on whether the imports injure, or threaten injury to, domestic
producers.
The United States on Monday launched a challenge to domestic
content requirements in India's solar program, saying they
discriminated against U.S. companies.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)