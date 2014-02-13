BRIEF-Galapagos announces share capital increase
* Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares
Feb 13 Occidental Petroleum Corp on Thursday said it reached a deal to sell its interests in a large natural gas field in the central United States for a pre-tax price of $1.4 billion, with proceeds earmarked for share repurchases.
The buyer was not disclosed.
Occidental's interest comprises more than 1.4 million acres in the Hugoton field that spans southwestern Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and Colorado.
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes