March 28 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 559,490 Aa2/AA/ CALIFORNIA 03/31 GENERAL REVENUE TAX EXEMPT SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034 TERM: 2044, 2049 REMARK: ROP: 4/2/14

Day of Sale: 04/03 THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 408,750 Aa2/AA/ CALIFORNIA GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 03/31 2014 SERIES AN (TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: JOINT BOOKRUNNERS: Wells Fargo

IOI: 4/2

Day of Sale: 04/03 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 270,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA OF TEXAS SYSTEM 03/31 REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2036 TERM: 2042, 2044

Day of Sale: 04/01 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 261,105 Aa3/AA-/ (DEDICATED UNLIMITED AD VALOREM 03/31 PROPERTY TAX BONDS) 2014 GENERAL BONDS (ELECTION OF 2008, SER F & G) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES R-3 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 3/31

Day of Sale: 04/01 SAN JOSE-EVERGREEN COMMUNITY WEEK OF 250,655 Aa1/AA/ COLLEGE DISTRICT 03/31 (SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS AND GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/01 KAREGNONDI WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 220,500 A2/A? COUNTIES OF GENESEE, LAPEER AND 03/31 SANILAC, STATE OF MICHIGAN WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM BONDS (KAREGNONDI WATER PIPELINE) SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 209,025 A1/A? ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES AND 03/31 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE BONDS (EAST BATON ROUGE SEWERAGE COMMISSION PROJECTS) SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 99,950 Aa2//AA EDUCATIONAL BUILDING CORPORATION 03/31 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A (NEW FACILITIES AND REFINANCING PROJECT) TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B (NEW FACILITIES PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MESA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 4 WEEK OF 95,000 Aa2/AA-/ OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 03/31 $50MM SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2012 SERIES B (2014) $45MM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/01 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 85,455 /AA-/AA OF OKLAHOMA GENERAL REVENUE 03/31 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/2

Day of Sale: 04/03 TOWN OF OYSTER BAY NASSAU COUNTY WEEK OF 81,715 /AA/ NEW YORK PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT 03/31 REFUNDING (SERIAL) BONDS 2014 SERIES A & B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/01 COUNTY OF HAMILTON, OHIO WEEK OF 80,175 A3/A-/NR HOSPITAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 03/31 SERIES 2014 (UC HEALTH) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/02 SAN JUAN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,000 Aa2// CALIFORNIA 03/31 EXP/ / UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2014-2030

Day of Sale: 04/01 SOUTH CENTRAL CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 44,125 // REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY 03/31 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS TWENTY-NINTH SERIES MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/01 CITY OF TORRANCE CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 40,000 /AA/ PARTICIPATION (REFUNDING AND 03/31 CAPITAL PROJECTS, SERIES 2014) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF EL PASO COMBINATION TAX WEEK OF 40,000 NAF/AA/AA AND AIRPORT REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF 03/31 OBLIGATION, TEXAS "TAXABLE" MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: Structure TBA

Day of Sale: 04/02 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 35,485 Aa1/AA AGENCY 03/31 SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS (COMMONWEALTH CONTRACT ASSISTANCE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/31

Day of Sale: 04/01 MONROE COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 34,215 // INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 03/31 MONROE COMMUNITY COLLEGE ASSOCIATION INC. PROJECT $31,410M TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A $ 2,805M TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/02 NORTH LAKE TAHOE PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 30,625 NR/AA/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 03/31 2014 REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS (2006 AND 2007 LEASE REFINANCING) (PLACER COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2027

Day of Sale: 04/01 GREATER CLEVELAND REGIONAL TRANSIT WEEK OF 29,240 Aa2/AAA/ AUTHORITY 03/31 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A & 2014B TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2025 AVONDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 28,660 Aa2// OAKLAND COUNTY, 2014 TAXABLE 03/31 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF

Day of Sale: 04/03 PENN HILLS, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 23,345 Baa1/AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/31 BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/02 CENTRAL OREGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 22,000 /AA-/ FULL FAITH CREDIT HOUSING 03/31 CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 04/02 PASADENA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 20,000 Aa2/AA DISTRICT 03/31 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/02 NORWALK-LA MIRADA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 16,100 Aa3/A UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 03/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014B TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/03 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2/NR/NR SERIES 2014 03/31 DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER RE1, DOUGLAS AND ELBERT COUNTIES, COLORADO MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 04/01 NORTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 13,000 // SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 03/31 SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD FLORIDA CAPITAL TRUST AGENCY WEEK OF 11,550 NR/NR/ SENIOR HOUSING COMMUNITY REVENUE 03/31 INSPIRED LIVING AT PALM BAY SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2039-2049

Day of Sale: 04/02 JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 331 WEEK OF 10,705 Aaa/NR/NR MINIDOKA, CASSIA, JEROME, AND 03/31 LINCOLN COUNTIES, STATE OF IDAHO $1,980,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A (TAXABLE) $8,725,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014B (TAX-EXEMPT) IDAHO SALES TAX GUARANTY AND CREDIT ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COMMUNITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,860 Aa2// NO. 308 (OSWEGO) KENDALL, KANE AND 03/31 WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2015, 2030

Day of Sale: 04/02 ALEDO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,330 //AAA TEXAS 03/31 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Rating AA

Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/01 PELL CITY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 9,210 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 03/31 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2023-2041

Day of Sale: 04/01 GALENA PARK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,065 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED 03/31 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM BELTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,615 /AAA/ BANK QUALIFIED, TEXAS 03/31 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM MARCELLUS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,255 NR/AA-/ NEW YORK 03/31 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2035 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 04/01 PALISADES SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,480 /AA/ BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2029 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/02 PELL CITY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 4,045 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 03/31 *********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2028-2041

Day of Sale: 04/01 IDAHO BOND BANK AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,615 Aa1// REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B-2 03/31 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 04/03 WOFFORD COLLEGE, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 3,410 /A-/ EDUCATION FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/31 REVENUE "REMARKETING" MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Tender 4-1-2017

Day of Sale: 03/31 JOHNSONBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,755 // (ELK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 03/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/03 EDISON TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 2,700 NR/AA-/ NEW JERSEY 03/31 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2019 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 04/03 MAPLE HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,411 NR/NR/ OHIO 03/31 ENERGY CONSERVATION NOTES, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/01 GILMER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,255 /A TEXAS 03/31 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 04/01 IDAHO BOND BANK AUTHORITY WEEK OF 2,245 Aa1// REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B-1 03/31 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2034

Day of Sale: 04/03 ARLINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,000 /A-/ DISTRICT NO. 47 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, 03/31 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2013, SERIES A (2014) **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 04/02 CAMDEN COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 1,665 /AA-/ NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 03/31 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 04/01 TRINITY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 815 // (WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 03/31 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,166,601 (in 000's)