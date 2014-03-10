PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
China Mobile's 4G frantic expansion continues to run into stormy weather.
** On Monday, reports that China Mobile's chairman said prices for its 4G services could be cut took a toll on the stock which was the most actively traded stock on the HSI and hit its lowest in 2-1/2 years.
** China Mobile appears to be sacrificing margins to protect & gain market share from leaner rivals. Both ROE & margins have slid since 2008. link.reuters.com/tuc57v
** China's, and the world's, largest mobile network operator is betting that 4G will re-ignite average revenue per user and eventually feed margin expansion.
** But competition between China's top 3 operators is likely to keep price wars in place while a prospect of a VAT could further dent profits.
** A 4.7% dividend yield might keep some investors interested but those betting on growth from 4G could have to prepare for a much longer wait than anticipated.
** 2013 results are due in the next week.
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it reported a record fourth-quarter operating profit of 904.3 billion won ($778.33 million) due to a pickup in panel prices.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday said fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 50 percent, matching its earlier guidance, as record earnings in its chips business masked the negative impact of its failed Note 7 phones.