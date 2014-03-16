BRIEF-JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
March 16 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corporation is in advanced talks to sell its Wyoming natural gas field to private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and NGP Energy Capital Management LLC for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
The company has been looking to sell its holdings in the so-called Jonah field as it shifts its focus away from natural gas to drilling for more valuable oil and natural gas liquids, the report said.
Representatives for the Carlyle Group and Encana were not immediately available for comment.
The Carlyle Group acquired a 47.5 percent stake in energy investor NGP Energy Capital Management for $424 million in December 2012 to boost its natural resources investments.
* Simmons First National-termination fee of $18.0 million to be payable by First Texas to co upon termination of deal under some conditions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to aggregate of 10.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: