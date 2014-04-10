Something of a landmark day in HK's stock markets on Thursday as
details of a plan that allows freer cross-border investment
takes the CSI300 & the Hang Seng back to
third-plenum levels.
** A six months preparation period for all this to go
through so some caution warranted.
** Announcement changes some of the mechanics of the
HK-China stock markets.
** Stocks like Macau gaming, Tencent, AIA
i.e. that mainland investors do not have access to in
Shanghai & Shenzhen - are likely to be of most interest to
mainland investors.
** Assuming daily quota of 10.5 billion yuan ($1.69
billion)is used up that would take HKEx's daily volume up nearly
fifth more than making up for the boost it would've got from an
Alibaba IPO. link.reuters.com/jym48v
** Meanwhile H-shares trading at a significant premium to
corresponding A-shares are likely to be under pressure. Top 5 H
to A premiums: link.reuters.com/tym48v
** Quant & arbitrage funds could get active as the A-H
spreads narrow, deepening the market.
** Scepticism runs deep in some quarters but HK/China
regulator have surprised the market with specifics and speed of
announcement.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan)
