Day of Sale: 04/24 TEXAS PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 700,205 Aaa/AAA/AAA UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION 04/21 OBLIGATION ASSESSMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/24 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 632,000 A1/A/A+ AUTHORITY 04/21 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION REFUNDNG BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 527,000 A1/A/A+ AUTHORITY 04/21 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 339,560 Aaa/AAA/ WATER POLLUTION CONTROL LOAN FUND 04/21 EXP/EXP/ REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 232,875 NR/A+/AA- AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 04/21 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SSM HEALTH CARE SERIES 2014A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/23 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 209,809 // SERIES 2014A MOTOR LICENSE FUND 04/21 ENHANCED TURNPIKE SUBORDINATE SPECIAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES A 2014 MOTOR LICENSE FUND ENHANCED TURNPIKE SUBORDINATE SPECIAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A OF 2014 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: SUBORDINATE: A3/A-/A-

MLF- ENHANCED A1//AA PALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 189,695 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY (THE SINAI RESIDENCES AT 04/21 BOCA RATON) MGR: Herbert J. Sims & Co., Inc., Westport TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 150,000 Aa1/AA+/ AGENCY 04/21 RESIDENTIAL FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS (NON-AMT AND AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/23 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 146,035 // CORPORATION MULTI FAMILY HOUSING 04/21 REVENUE BONDS $96,035M 2014 SERIES B-1 FIXED RATE (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $50,000M SERIES B-2 (INDEX FLOATING RATE) FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: B-1: Aa2/AA

B-2: Aa2/AA THE POLLUTION CONTROL FINANCING WEEK OF 118,865 Baa3/BBB/ AUTHORITY OF SALEM COUNTY 04/21 NEW JERSEY POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (CHAMBERS PROJECT) SERIES 2014A (AMT) AND TAXABLE POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 110,095 Aa2/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/21 AND TAX AND WATERWORKS SYSTEM SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2034

Day of Sale: 04/23 ILLINOIS HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 110,000 Aa2/AA/ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 04/21 ADVOCATE HEALTH CARE NETWORK MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 04/23 GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 100,000 A3/A-/NR TAXABLE FIXED RATE BONDS 04/21 SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MIDTOWN MIAMI COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 97,000 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT AND 04/21 REVENUE REFUNDING-PARKING GARAGE PROJECT/INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/22 LAMAR CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 90,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/21 VARIABLE RATE, SERIES A **************TAX-EXEMPT*********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: STRUCTURE: TBD

Day of Sale: 04/22 MESQUITE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 82,390 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/21 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2039 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA/AA+

Day of Sale: 04/22 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 80,000 Aa1//AA+ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/21 VARIABLE RATE SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis STATE OF RHODE ISLAND AND WEEK OF 79,450 // PROVIDENCE PLANTATIONS 04/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT LOAN OF 2014, REFUNDING SERIES A MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/24 DENVER HEALTH & HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 73,000 NR/BBB/BBB+ HEALTHCARE REVENUE BONDS 2014A 04/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/23 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 70,000 A2/A-/NR YORK COUNTY, VIRGINIA POLLUTION 04/21 CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (VIRGINIA ELECTRIC AND POWER COMPANY PROJECT) SERIES 2009A NON AMT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: Mandatory Tender 5/16/2019

Day of Sale: 04/24 THE POLLUTION CONTROL FINANCE WEEK OF 66,795 Ba1/BBB-/ AUTHORITY OF GLOUCESTER COUNTY 04/21 NEW JERSEY POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (LOGAN PROJECT) SERIES 2014A (AMT) AND TAXABLE POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York WENATCHEE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 66,500 Aa3// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/21 WASHINGTON 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 04/22 CLARION COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 61,350 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/21 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CLARION UNIVERSITY STUDENT HOUSING) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2016, 2029, 2034, 2044 REMARK: BAA3/MIG-2

Day of Sale: 04/23 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 61,000 A1/A+/ NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 04/21 REVENUE AND REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 04/23 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 60,190 // AUTHORITY 04/21 (CARITAS AFFORDABLE HOUSING, INC. PROJECTS) CONSISTING OF: $47,645M MOBILE HOME PARK SENIOR REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014A $12,545M MOBILE HOME PARK SUBORDINATE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: Westhoff, Cone & Holmstedt, Walnut Creek

Day of Sale: 04/24 CITY OF LONG BEACH HARBOR, WEEK OF 60,000 /AA/AA CALIFORNIA 04/21 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $39,000M AMT $21,000M TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: AMT DUE: 2015-2017

Day of Sale: 04/23 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 56,670 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/21 (TAX EXEMPT & TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 04/22

Day of Sale: 04/23 NORTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 55,995 Aa2/AA/ AGENCY 04/21 HOME OWNERSHIP REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 35 (TAXABLE INTEREST) (1998 TRUST AGREEMENT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/24 CITY OF JASPER, ALABAMA WEEK OF 53,465 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 04/21 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2033 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 04/22 CITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 50,000 /AA+/ REVENUE BONDS 04/21 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2014-2033 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/NR/NR CORPORATION 04/21 HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (SPECIAL PROGRAM) 2014 SERIES B (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/23 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 45,000 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/21 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF HIGH POINT COMBINED WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2/AAA/AA+ ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS 04/21 NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 04/23 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 37,305 Aa2/AA/ CORPORATION MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING 04/21 REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES A (FIXED RATE) 2013 SERIES F-1 (FIXED RATE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ALASKA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 30,075 NR/AA+/AA+ STATE CAPITAL PROJECT BONDS II 04/21 2014 SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 21,070 Aaa/NR/NR CORPORATION 04/21 HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (SPECIAL PROGRAM) 2014 SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE PASS-THROUGH) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/23 MAINE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 19,555 Aa2/AA+/ GENERAL BOND RESOLUTION 04/21 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 04/21

Day of Sale: 04/22 NORTH DAKOTA RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 19,000 // CORPORATION 04/21 PUBLIC PROJECTS CONSTRUCTION NOTES SERIES B-3 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2015 REMARK: RATING: MIG-1

Day of Sale: 04/23 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 18,125 /A-/ AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF 04/21 MARICOPA, ARIZONA SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (CHRISTIAN CARE MESA II, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2014A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2044

Day of Sale: 04/23 MARICOPA COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 18,125 /A-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, ARIZONA 04/21 SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, (CHRISTIAN CARE MESA II) SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/22 DENVER HEALTHCARE REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 17,000 NR/BBB/BBB+ SERIES 2014B 04/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/23 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 101 WEEK OF 16,495 Aa1/NR/NR COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS WESTERN 04/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION $4,900 LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2014A, 11,020M (ALTERNATIVE REVENUE SOURCE) SERIES 2014B, $575M (ALTERNATIVE REVENUE SOURCE) SERIES 2014C MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/22 COATESVILLE PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,545 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/21 $9,440M TAX EXEMPT/$5,105M TAXABLE MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/22 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 13,500 // AUTHORITY OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI 04/21 SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (PLAZA LIBRARY PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 04/22 WESTSIDE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,500 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REAUTHORIZATION 04/21 2012 ELEC 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2027

Day of Sale: 04/22 MORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 04/21 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/22 COUNTY OF SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 12,600 A2/A+/ LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 04/21 (PUBLIC FACILITIES PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/23 ARMADA AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 11,670 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF MACOMB & ST. CLAIR, 04/21 2014 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF CITY OF DANBURY, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 11,455 Aa1/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/21 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/22 HORIZON MUNICIPALITY UTILITY WEEK OF 9,920 A3// DISTRICT,TEXAS 04/21 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/23 MIDDLE BUCKS VO-TECH AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 9,900 // PENNSYLVANIA 04/21 REVENUE BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 04/23 STREETSBORO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,800 /AA-/ PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO 04/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION (UNLIMITED TAX) SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, (BANK QUALIFIED) SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 04/24 NORTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 9,800 /AA/ SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 04/21 SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF WESTERVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 9,710 Aa1// REVENUE BONDS 04/21 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2015-2033 LAKE SAINT LOUIS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 8,510 // REFUNDING 2014 MISSOURI 04/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 04/21 CITY OF IRWINDALE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 7,730 /A+/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE COMMUNITY 04/21 REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 2014 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING PARITY BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/24 CITYY OF ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 6,965 NR/AA/ SALES TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 04/21 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 04/23 NORTHERN YORK COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,800 /AA-/ DISTRICT, YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (BANK QUALIFIED) SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2025

Day of Sale: 04/24 PALESTINE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,420 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/21 QSCB MAINT TAX NOTES, SERIES 2014 *****TAXABLE***** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas REMARK: BULLET MATURITY: 2029

Day of Sale: 04/21 CITY OF WESTERVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 6,385 MIG 1// BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 04/21 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh REMARK: DUE: 4/30/15 BLOCK HOUSE MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,885 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS *******BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 04/22 COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO, WEEK OF 5,540 // CALIFORNIA 04/21 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2003-1 (CITRUS PLAZA) SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/23 GALION CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 5,380 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION (UNLIMITED TAX) 04/21 BONDS (BANK QUALIFIED) SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2031

Day of Sale: 04/22 VICTOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,330 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 04/21 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/24 WESTSIDE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 Aa3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REAUTHORIZATION 04/21 2014B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2019

Day of Sale: 04/22 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 5,000 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 04/21 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS (SCIP), SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/22 CALIPATRIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,500 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 04/21 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (BANK QUALIFIED) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/22 BOROUGH OF SEASIDE HEIGHTS, WEEK OF 4,300 // NEW JERSEY 04/21 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/22 WEIMAR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,790 A2//A+ TEXAS 04/21 (FAYETTE, LAVACA & COLORADO COUNTIES) REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis OELWEIN URBAN RENEWAL ,IOWA WEEK OF 3,500 A// GENERAL OBLIGATION CERTIFICATES OF 04/21 PARTICIPATION 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 04/22 HENRY & ROCK ISLAND COUNTIES, WEEK OF 3,400 /AA-/ ILLINOIS 04/21 COMMUNITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #223 (ORION) SCHOOL BONDS ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis RICHMOND COMBINED WATER SEWER WEEK OF 3,300 /A/ REVENUE 2014 MISSOURI 04/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2042

Day of Sale: 04/22 CITY OF IRWINDALE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 2,880 /A/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE COMMUNITY 04/21 REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 2014 TAXABLE HOUSING TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING PARITY BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/24 LONDONDERY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,840 Aa2/NR/ NEW HAMPSHIRE 04/21 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025

Day of Sale: 04/22 GOUVERNEUR CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,720 NR/A+/ NEW YORK 04/21 BAK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2017

Day of Sale: 04/23 PENN YAN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,340 UR/NR/ NEW YORK 04/21 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2019

Day of Sale: 04/24 ARCATA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,225 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 04/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/22 ALBA-GOLDEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,020 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 04/22 PILOT POINT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,875 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDNG BONDS, SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2022

