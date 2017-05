(Removes instructions to post calendar, adds calendar for next week) IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 1,750,000 // CORPORATION ALL ABOARD FLORIDA 11/09 PASSENGER RAIL PROJECT SURFACE TRANSPORTATION FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 A & B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 SPRINGFIELD ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 498,000 A3/A/ ILLINOIS 11/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 11/12 CENTRAL TEXAS REGIONAL MOBILITY WEEK OF 375,200 Baa2/BBB+/NR AUTHORITY SENIOR LIEN 11/09 $300,240M REVENUE BONDS 2015A $74,960M REFUNDING PUT BONDS 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2025-2045

Day of Sale: 11/10 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI-DADE WEEK OF 229,000 A1/A-/ COUNTY, FLORIDA CERTIFICATES OF 11/09 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015D MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 KERSHAW COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 101,910 A1/A-/ FOUNDATION INSTALLMENT PURCHASE 11/09 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (KERSHAW COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, SOUTH CAROLINA PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 97,175 // CORPORATION 11/09 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOL, INC. PROJECTS) CONISISTING OF: $87,175,000 SERIES A TAX EXEMPT & $10,000,000 SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: A: Term Bonds Due-06/15/2025, 35&46

B: Term Bond Due-06/15/2025

Day of Sale: 11/09 NORTH CAROLINA A&T STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 92,230 A1//A+ REVENUE 11/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TAXABLE: 16-24

TAX EXEMPT: 17-35, 40 & 45

Day of Sale: 11/10 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVLEOPMENT WEEK OF 78,940 A3/A-/A- AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING 11/09 BONDS (LIBERTY STATE PARK PROJECT) 2015 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 11/10 STATE OF OHIO CAPITAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 70,000 Aa2/AA/AA LEASE APPROPRIATIONS BONDS 11/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 11/10 DEKALB COUNTY WATER & SEWER REVENUE WEEK OF 67,000 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING SECOND RESOLUTION 11/09 GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 11/09 LOS ANGELES COUNTY WEEK OF 65,620 Aa2/AA/NR METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION 11/09 AUTHORITY GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (UNION STATION GATEWAY PROJECT), SERIES 2015 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 11/10 VERMONT MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 59,400 Aa2/AA+/ CONSISTING OF: 11/09 $10,540M 2015 SERIES 4 BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $48,860M 2015 SERIES 5 REFUNDING BONDS (TAX EXEMPT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 CITY OF PASADENA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 55,000 /AA+/AA REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 11/09 PARTICIPATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 11/12 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 53,880 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 11/09 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES E MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: Retail Monday 11/09

Day of Sale: 11/10 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF FLOYD WEEK OF 53,000 // COUNTY, GEORGIA POLLUTION CONTROL 11/09 REVENUE BONDS (GEORGIA POWER COMPANY PLANT HAMMOND PROJECT) FIRST SERIES 2010 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: A3 (Stable)/A+(negative)/A+(Stable)

Day of Sale: 11/12 SANTA MONICA MALIBU UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 2015 GENERAL 11/09 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (2019 CROSSOVER REFUNDING) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/10 NORTH DAKOTA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa1// AGENCY REVENUE 11/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2026 REMARK: 2046: PAC

Day of Sale: 11/10 STATE OF WISCONSIN ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 42,000 Aaa/AAA/ IMPROVEMENT FUND REVENUE BONDS 11/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/09 MIDLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,195 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 11/09 SERIES 205 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 11/10 SAN CARLOS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 36,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 11/09 OF 2012 SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/10 CITY OF WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 30,000 /AA-/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/09 CONSISTING OF: $23,000,000 LOT A & $7,000,000 LOT B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2035 REMARK: Lot A: 08/01/2018-2035

Lot B: 08/01/2018-2025

Day of Sale: 11/12 WAWASEE HIGH SBC AD VALOREM WEEK OF 27,000 /AA+/ PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2036 INSURANCE: INDIANA STATE AID INTERCEPT REMARK: Underlying A Rating Expected

Day of Sale: 11/10 GARDEN GROVE PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 24,275 /AA/ AUTHORITY 11/09 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Underlying A Rating

Day of Sale: 11/10 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 24,000 // TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 11/09 SECURITIES (TEMS) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 SNOHOHMISH COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 21,980 Aa1/AA+/ SCHOOLD DISTRICT #15 11/09 EDMONDS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2020-2028 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 11/12 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 17,420 A2// FACILITIES AUTHORITY 11/09 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES EIGHT-I (SAINT JOHN'S UNIVERSITY) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 CITY OF FILLMORE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 16,755 // CFD NO. 5 IA A (HERITAGE VALLEY) 11/09 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/10 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 15,510 Aa2/AA-/ SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED STUDY WEEK OF 15,310 // TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2015 11/09 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 11/12 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 14,850 Aa2/AA-/ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 SAN CARLOS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,500 /AA/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/09 BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/10 FOOTHILLS PARK & RECREATION WEEK OF 12,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT 11/09 REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 11/12 CITY OF VALPARAISO SEWAGE WORKS WEEK OF 10,060 /A+/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2021-2028

Day of Sale: 11/10 MANHEIM CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2031 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 11/12 CATASAUQUA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A-/ LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES, 11/09 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 10/09 GREATER NANTIOKE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,730 /AA/ AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL 11/09 OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2045 CITY OF ADELANTO CFD 2006-2 WEEK OF 9,470 NR/NR/NR TAXABLE IMPROVEMENT AREA 1 AND 2 11/09 SERIES B AND TAX-EXEMPT AREA 2 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 11/10 SHENANDOAH GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,070 /AA+/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 11/09 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/12 TEXAS SOUTHMOST COLLEGE LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 8,645 /AA-/AA- REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2032 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/10 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 7,995 Aa2/AA/ VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING GENERAL 11/09 OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/12 GALT JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,500 /A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA GENERAL 11/09 OBLIBATION REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver WALLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,195 Aaa// TEXAS 11/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2025-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/10 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,025 /A+/ NUMBER 226, OGLE COUNTY ILLINOIS 11/09 (BYRON) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 11/10 OSNABURG LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,000 /A/ OHIO 11/09 STARK & CARROLL COUNTIES REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,420 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/09 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/12 BOROUGH OF TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 6,114 /AA/ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/10 GALLATIN COUNTY, MONTANA WEEK OF 5,885 NR/AA+/ OPEN SPACE UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 11/09 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2036 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/10 JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,245 /AA+/ MISSOURI 11/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM

Day of Sale: 11/09 NEWTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,175 /AAA/ TEXAS 11/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/12 BEDFORD PARK VILLAGE HOTEL MOTEL WEEK OF 5,090 // TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/09 SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/12 TOWNSHIP OF HARRIS BOARD OF WEEK OF 5,035 // EDUCATION 11/09 GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NEW JERSEY SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: (Bank Qualified) MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY DAILY 4,875 /A/ LOCAL GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM (CITY OF RIVER ROUGE LOCAL PROJ) REVENUE BONDS. SERIES E MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF ROANOKE, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,535 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

S&P: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 11/10 CITY OF ROANOKE, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,775 // COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE 11/09 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

S&P: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 11/10 RITENOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 3,360 /AA+/ ST.LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 11/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM

Day of Sale: 11/12 CITY OF PHILLIPS WEEK OF 2,675 // PRICE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/10 RIVERVIEW GARDENS SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,575 /BBB-/ ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 11/09 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 POTEET INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,125 // ATASCOSA COUNTY, TEXAS 11/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 11/10 WARSAW MULTI-SBC UNLIMITED AD WEEK OF 2,075 /AA+/ AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST 11/09 MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: INDIANA STATE AID INTERCEPT REMARK: Underlying A Rating Expected

Day of Sale: 11/09 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 756 WEEK OF 2,010 // BLOOMING PRAIRIE PUBLIC SCHOOLS 11/09 MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/09 MORGAN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES RE-2 WEEK OF 1,725 Aa2// COLORADO (BRUSH SCHOOL DISTRICT) 11/09 STATE INTERCEPT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 11/12

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,261,654 (in 000's)