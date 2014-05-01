DETROIT May 1 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that U.S. April auto sales for the industry rose 7.9 percent to an annualized rate of 16.1 million vehicles.

Bill Fay, head of the U.S. Toyota brand, said that industry sales were 1.4 million vehicles. It was the most cars sold in the month of April since 2006, Fay said.

Toyota's sales, including Toyota, Lexus and Scion brands, rose 13 percent in April. Toyota is No. 3 in U.S. auto sales, behind General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)