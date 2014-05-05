BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
ST. LOUIS May 5 Boeing Co has reached agreement with the U.S. Navy on a multibillion-dollar contract for 47 more F/A-18 fighter jets and EA-18G electronic attack planes funded in fiscal years 2013 and 2014, and is "very close" to signing a contract, a top company executive said Monday.
Mike Gibbons, Boeing's program manager for both fighter jets, said the contract would include 11 F/A-18 Super Hornets funded in fiscal 2013, 21 EA-18G "Growlers" funded in fiscal 2014, 12 Growlers for Australia and three additional EA-18G planes included in a legal settlement with the U.S. government.
He said the contract could be finalized and signed within the next two months. Gibbons gave no details on the total value of the contract. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.