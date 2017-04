May 8 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 1,000,000 A3/A+/A TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS 05/12 SERIES 2014A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 05/13 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 514,000 A1/A+/A+ VARIABLE RATE TURNPIKE REVENUE BOND 05/12 SERIES B OF 2014 SERIES B-1 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2021 REMARK: (SIFMA)

Day of Sale: 05/13 METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS WEEK OF 450,000 Baa1/BBB+/NR AUTHORITY 05/12 DULLES TOLL ROAD SECOND SENIOR REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (DULLES METRORAIL AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE CURATORS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 289,135 Aa1/AA+/ MISSOURI 05/12 SYSTEM FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE WEEK OF 198,495 // NEW YORK 05/12 SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: 153,655,000 SERIES A 6,680,000 SERIES B 28,995,000 SERIES C 9,165,000 SERIES D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: RATINGS

Series A: S&P A+, Fitch A+

Series B: Moody's Aa3, Fitch A+

Series C: S&P AA, Fitch A+

Series D: Moody's Aa2, Fitch A+

Day of Sale: 05/13 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 157,955 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY REFUNDING 05/12 REVENUE BONDS, SENIOR SER 2014-4 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 05/13 JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 153,400 Aa2/AA-/AA ST. JOHNS RIVERS POWER PARK REVENUE 05/12 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 05/13/2014

Day of Sale: 05/14 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 87,830 Aa2/NR/NR HOUSING AND COMMUNITY SERVICES 05/12 DEPARTMENT MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (SINGLE-FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM) CONSISTING OF: $57,710M 2014 SERIES A (NON-AMT) $30,120M 2014 SERIES B (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NASSAU COUNTY LOCAL ECONOMIC WEEK OF 79,230 //BBB+ ASSISTANCE CORPORATION, NEW YORK 05/12 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 (CATHOLIC HEALTH SERVICES OF LONG ISLAND OBLIGATED GROUP PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 76,675 // TEXAS 05/12 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014-A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: NR/AAA(AA)EXP/AAA(AA) EXP - PSF FORT BEND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 68,500 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 05/12 BONDS 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2010-2014

Day of Sale: 05/14 CAMINO REAL REGIONAL MOBILITY WEEK OF 66,000 /AA-/ AUTHORITY 05/12 SENIOR LIEN VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/15 TWIN FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 411, WEEK OF 60,350 Aa1// IDAHO 05/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2026-2038 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 05/14 MERCER ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa// NO. 400, WASHINGTON 05/12 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2023-2029

Day of Sale: 05/15 NORTH DAKOTA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 50,000 // AGENCY 05/12 HOUSING FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS HOME MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM 2014 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/14 COUNTY OF DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 46,035 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 05/12 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 (REFUNDING OF GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BOND ANTICIPATION NOTE, SERIES 2011) MGR: Rice Financial Products Company, New York.

Day of Sale: 05/14 MIDDLETOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,763 /AA-/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/12 CONSISTING OF: $33,700,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2014 & $4,063,078.35 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2014 (CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 05/14 FORT WAYNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,200 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 05/12 UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2034 REMARK: A+ S&P Underlying Rating

Day of Sale: 05/13 TWIN FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 411, WEEK OF 27,380 Aa1// IDAHO 05/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2025 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 05/14 ST. LOUIS MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 26,000 /A/ CORPORATION, MISSOURI 05/12 CITY PARKS LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENT DEDICATED REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2040, 2043

Day of Sale: 05/14 BLUE SPRINGS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 25,000 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/12 PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/13 THE PORT COMMISSION OF THE CITY AND WEEK OF 22,355 A1/A-/A COUNTY OF SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA 05/12 $19,620M SERIES 14A AMT/TAX EXEMPT $2,7335M SERIES 2014B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 05/15 CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 2 WEEK OF 22,000 /AA+/ (RAYTOWN) OF JACKSON COUNTY 05/12 MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: /AA- UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 05/12 CONNECTICUT INNOVATIONS, WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/AA/AA- INCORPORATED 05/12 STATE OF CONNECTICUT GENERAL FUND OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 SERIES A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: KROLL: AA

Day of Sale: 05/15 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 18,000 NR/AA+/NR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 05/12 SERIES 2014A (RIDGE CLUB APARTMENTS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/15 CUMBERLAND COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 17,500 // AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 05/12 (COUNTY GUARANTEED) TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 15,500 A1/A+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013 ELECTION 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/13 TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 15,230 Aa1/NR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025

Day of Sale: 05/14 CARLSBAD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2// 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/12 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF SHELTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 12,800 Aa2/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/12 ISSUE OF 2014 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/14 GEORGETOWN CY GORBS WEEK OF 12,395 // SERIES 2014 05/12 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee CITY OF GEORGETWON, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,750 /AA/ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 05/12 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2027

Day of Sale: 05/14 TOWN OF RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 10,450 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/12 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2027

Day of Sale: 05/15 WEST ALLEGHENY PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,300 A1// DISTRICT 05/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A & B, TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2028 REMARK: Underlying Moody's rating: Aa3 ALLEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,070 Aaa/AAA/ COLLIN COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/12 BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CATTARAUGUS COUNTY CAPITAL WEEK OF 10,000 /BBB-/ RESOURCE CORPORATION, NEW YORK 05/12 TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS (ST.BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/15 GAINESVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,050 // DISTRICT 05/12 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN COOKE COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2021-2033 CABS: 2015-2020 OREGON SCHOOL BOARD ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 8,505 /SP-1+/ (SHORT TERM) 05/12 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION BORROWING COP 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2014

Day of Sale: 05/13 WEBSTER PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,240 /A/ NO. 6, LOUISIANA 05/12 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2031

Day of Sale: 05/15 PROSSER PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,550 /NR/ WASHINGTON 05/12 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND PROSSER MEDICAL 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 05/15 IOWA HIGHER EDUCATION LOAN WEEK OF 6,490 NR/SP-1/ AUTHORITY RAN REVENUE BONDS 05/12 UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE 2014A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 05/12 TWIN FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 411, WEEK OF 6,425 Aaa// IDAHO 05/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF BOAZ, ALABAMA WEEK OF 6,165 // WATER & SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 05/12 BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2025-2034 REMARK: NAF/BBB+/NAF (/AA/) BAM

Day of Sale: 05/13 MITCHELL COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 6,085 NR/A/ PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 05/12 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 05/12 MONTGOMERY & BOND COUNTIES, WEEK OF 5,395 /A/ ILLINOIS 05/12 (HILLSBORO) COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/13 RDA OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, WEEK OF 4,705 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 05/12 TAX INCREMENT REVENUE MT. NEBO 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 05/13 NORTHERN YORK COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,625 /AA-/ DISTRICT, YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2019 WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,640 /AA-/ KENOSHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN 05/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDIDNG BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee GALT JOINT UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,500 // DISTRICT, CALIFORIA 05/12 2013-14 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/15 BROWN COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 3,400 /A+/ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #1, 05/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/14 GRAND MISSION MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,315 // DISTRICT NO. 1 05/12 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, LOCATED WITHIN FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: S&P: AA (BAM)/BBB UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 05/12 EAST CENTRAL WATER SEWER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 3,225 /A+/ MISSOURI 05/12 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 05/14 CARDINGTON-LINCOLN LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,000 Aa2// DISTRICT, OHIO 05/12 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATING: ENHANCED

Day of Sale: 05/14 PLEASANT HILL FIRE PROTECTION WEEK OF 2,500 NR/A/ DISTRICT, MISSOURI 05/12 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2034

Day of Sale: 05/14 NORTHWESTERN CONSOLIDATED SBC WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

UL: /A+/ WAWASEE HIGH SBC WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

UL: /A+/ LA FERIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,570 A3/AA/ DISTRICT,(A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 05/12 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS) LIMITED MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES, SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas BOROUGH OF SEWICKLEY WEEK OF 1,285 // (ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 05/12 $990M FEDERALLY TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2014 $295M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,822,968 (in 000's)