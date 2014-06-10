Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
IPOs, rights issues and convertible bonds expected Wednesday, reporting by IFR
** Liberbank (Spain - Bank): 475m rights issue, 979m shares on 3-for-5 at 0.485, subs May 28-June 11. Deutsche Bank, BBVA, Citigroup, Santander, Societe Generale
** Besqab (Sweden - Real Estate): SKr339.44m-SKr374.91m (US$51.25m-$56.61m) Nasdaq OMX Sweden IPO, 5.06m (4.25m primary/811,060 secondary) at SKr67-SKr74, 32.7% free-float, books May 28-June 11 (retail June 10), trading June 12
** Swedbank Von Roll (Switzerland - Energy Products): SFr61m 2020 CB, fixed 1.25% coupon, conversion price SFr2.40, subs June 2-11 on 1-for-7 basis. Privatbank IHAG (RM: eric.burroughs.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.