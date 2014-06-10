June 10 FTS International said on Tuesday it has
signed a 15-year joint venture with China's Sinopec Group in a
first-of-its-kind partnership that brings the U.S. company's
expertise in hydraulic fracturing to China's vast shale
formations.
Stymied by the cost and complexity of tapping shale gas,
China has struggled in its bid unlock what may be the world's
largest shale gas reserves by emulating the U.S. shale boom.
The joint venture company, called SinoFTS Petroleum Services
Ltd. will be owned 55 percent by state-owned Sinopec and 45
percent by FTSI upon incorporation in China. Financial terms
were not disclosed.
"Sinopec will be a key strategic partner for us, and we see
a long, successful venture ahead, working together in a country
poised to develop as the world's largest unconventional oil and
gas producer," Greg Lanham, FTS International's chief executive
officer, said in a statement.
FTS International, based in Fort Worth, characterized the
partnership as the first oilfield services collaboration between
a non-Chinese well-completion company and a Chinese national oil
company.
Sinopec for the first time began pumping shale gas from test
wells in commercial quantities in the Fuling area in southwest
China last fall. It said in March it aims to develop shale gas
production capacity of 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2015 and
10 bcm by 2017.
FTS International is one of the largest U.S. providers of
equipment and services to complete wells drilled into shale or
other rock formations. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek
is the FTS International's largest shareholder.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Alden Bentley)