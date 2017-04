IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- LANCASTER PORT AUTHORITY GAS WEEK OF 322,120 Aa3// SUPPLY REVENUE REFUDING BONDS 06/30 SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2014-2019 REMARK: PUTS: 2019

Day of Sale: 07/01 DALLAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 317,750 // TEXAS 06/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: AAA (AA1)/AAA(AA-EXP)/NR-PSF DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 200,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 06/30 POWER SYSTEM REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2020-2029 TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 07/01 CITY OF HOUSTON HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 101,155 /AAA/ FINANCE CORPORATION, TEXAS 06/30 EDUCATION REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2038, 2044 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying S&P BBB Rating

Day of Sale: 07/01 GOOSE CREEK COMMUNITY INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 79,525 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED 06/30 TAX REFUNDING BONDS 514 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2024-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Aa2/AA-

Day of Sale: 06/30 GREENVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 72,275 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT 06/30 (HUNT COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/30 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 62,230 NR/NR/ SENIOR LIVING REVENUE BONDS, 06/23 SERIES 2014A, B1-BE ROSE VILLA PROJECT MGR: Ziegler, Chicago CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2 WEEK OF 25,500 /AA+/ (RAYTOWN) OF JACKSON COUNTY, 06/30 MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA-

Day of Sale: 07/01 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 20,000 NR/BBB-/NR AGENCY-MERRIMACK COLLEGE 06/30 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT

Day of Sale: 07/01 PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA CAPITAL WEEK OF 16,825 Aa3// IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 514 06/30 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2035

Day of Sale: 07/01 LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 14,732 MIG 1/SP-1+/ VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT NOTES, 06/30 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SOUTH SIDE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // BEAVER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A AND B OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 07/01 LIVINGSTON PARISH, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 8,615 // SCHOOL DISTRICT #4 06/30 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 06/30 MCKEESPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,010 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A ND B OF 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/30 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 7,000 /AA+/ SOMERSET COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 06/30 OPEN SPACE TRUST FUND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 07/01 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE SOUTH WEEK OF 6,925 // EL MONTE IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 06/30 CALIFORNIA TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/02 LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 6,350 MIG 1/SP-1+/ TAXABLE ARENA IMPROVEMENT NOTES, 06/30 SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis BETHLEHEM AREA VOCATIONAL WEEK OF 5,735 A1// TECHNICAL SCHOOL AUTHORITY 06/30 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 (BETHLEHEM AREA VOCATION -TECHNICAL SCHOOL) NON BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2021 REMARK: POSSIBLE INSURANCE

Day of Sale: 06/30 FRANKLIN-MCKINLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 4,500 NR/A+/NR UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/30 TAX-EXEMPT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 07/01 BELOIT, KANSAS WEEK OF 4,480 NR// PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 06/30 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 06/30 SEVEN HILLS, OHIO WEEK OF 3,820 NR/NR/ VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/30 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis MEADOWHILL REGIONAL MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 3,500 // UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/03 COLLEGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,250 // CALIFORNIA 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION 06/30 REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/01 TICONDEROGA CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,620 NR/A/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 06/30 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 07/01 GREENE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,490 Aa3/NR/ NEW YORK 06/30 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 07/02 HOISINGTON, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,450 NR// PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 06/30 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 07/01 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 2,135 /AA-/ SEWER AUTHORITY GUARANTEED 06/30 SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2046

Day of Sale: 07/01 DUNDEE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,790 // NEW YORK 06/30 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 07/02 LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 850 Aa2/AA/

METROPOLITAN SEWER & WATER DISTRICT 06/30 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,315,632 (in 000's)