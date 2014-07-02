BRIEF-Amrest Holdings Q1 prelim. sales up 33.7 pct YOY
* Preliminary sales generated by Amrest group in Q1 amounted to 1.15 billion zlotys ($289.94 million) which was a 33.7 pct increase compared to the corresponding period of 2016
BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Workers in Argentina's main grains port of Rosario will begin an indefinite strike on Friday over working conditions, a statement from the country's powerful CGT labor organization said on Wednesday.
Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and the third biggest supplier corn and raw soybeans. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Preliminary sales generated by Amrest group in Q1 amounted to 1.15 billion zlotys ($289.94 million) which was a 33.7 pct increase compared to the corresponding period of 2016
* Q1 revenue eur 40.7 million, down 9.7 pct Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2oveYOH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)