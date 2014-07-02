BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Workers in Argentina's main grains port of Rosario will begin an indefinite strike on Friday over working conditions, a statement from the country's powerful CGT labor organization said on Wednesday.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and the third biggest supplier corn and raw soybeans. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Marguerita Choy)