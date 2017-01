July 3 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 251,730 Aa3/AA-/AA REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 07/07 CONSISTING OF: SERIES 2014 A (NON-AMT) SERIES 2014 B (AMT) SERIES 2014 C (NON-AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: SERIES A AND B DUE: 2017-2034; 2039

AND 2044

SERIES C DUE: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 07/09 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 250,000 Aaa/AAA/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 07/07 YALE UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES 2014A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/09 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY PRIVATE WEEK OF 250,000 /BBB-/BBB ACTIVITY-1-69 SECTION 5 PROJECT 07/07 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2025-2029 TERM: 2017, 2034, 2039, 2046

Day of Sale: 07/09 STATE OF LOUISIANA GASOLINE AND WEEK OF 238,020 Aa1/AA/ FUELS TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/07 2014 SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DELAWARE RIVER & BAY AUTHORITY & WEEK OF 211,000 A1/A/ REFUNDING (119MM FW SETTLE) 07/07 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 2018, 2024, 2039, 2044, FW: 16-29

Day of Sale: 07/10 NORTH TEXAS MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 155,845 Aa2/AAA/ DISTRICT 07/07 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/09 NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 125,000 // TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS, 07/07 SERIES 2014B (FLOATING RATE BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/10 WALNUT CENTER ENERGY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 117,000 /AA-/A+ AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING 07/07 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 07/09 NEW HAMPSHIRE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 76,600 Aa3// AUTHORITY 07/07 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE ACQUISITION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/09 VERMONT MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 71,000 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 07/10 DELAWARE COUNTY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 53,010 A1/A+/ VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS 07/07 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 COLLIN COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/AAA/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT 07/07 UNLIMITED TAX ROAD MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 COB PROPERTIES LEASE REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 48,760 NR/AA/NR 2014 (CITY OF BOTHELL, WASHINGTON 07/07 CITY HALL PROJECT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/10 VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 45,750 Aa3//AA MULTIPLE PURPOSE BONDS 07/07 (NON-AMT) AND (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: AMT BONDS DUE: 2015-2024; 2026 AND 2044

NON-AMT BONDS DUE: 2029, 2034, 2039

AND 2044

Day of Sale: 07/09 PROSPER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 44,600 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 07/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2031-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: A1/A

Day of Sale: 07/10 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH WEEK OF 44,430 Aa3/A-/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/07 BONDS SERIES A & B OF 2014 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2025 REMARK: A1/A1 MAINE HEALTH AND HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 43,190 A1/NAF/AA FACILITIES REVENUE 07/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 REMARK: ROP: 7/9

Day of Sale: 07/10 TURLOCK IRRIGATION DISTRICT FIRST WEEK OF 43,000 /A+/A+ PRIORITY SUBORDINATED REVENUE 07/07 REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 07/09 KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT WEEK OF 40,000 // HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE REAL 07/07 ESTATE FOUNDATIONS PROJECTS SENIOR, SUBORDINATE/JUNIOR SUBORDINATE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: SR. 30-34; SUB:27-34; JR SUB: 15-26

SR:A1//; SUB: A3//; JR. SUB: BAA2

Day of Sale: 07/09 ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 37,030 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/07 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/08 FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND WEEK OF 34,795 Aa1/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 07/07 FACILITIES BONDS, SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 07/10 CALIFORNIA EDUCATION NOTES PROGRAM WEEK OF 30,540 /SP-1+/ TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES 07/07 FISCAL YEAR 2014-2015 NOTE PARTICIPATIONS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/09 COLORADO EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL WEEK OF 29,025 // FACILITIES AUTHORITY CHARTER SCHOOL 07/07 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS (SKYVIEW ACADEMY PROJECT) SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 28,825 A1/A/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/07 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/09 SPRINGFIELD WATER AND SEWER WEEK OF 28,000 /AA-/ COMMISSION, MASSACHUSETTS 07/07 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 25,385 Aa2/AA+/AA LIMITED OBLIGATION & TAXABLE 07/07 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta REMARK: TAXABLE DUE: 2016-2018

TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 07/10 CLINT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,245 Aaa// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 07/07 SERIES 2014 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/08 NIAGARA FALLS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 23,500 /A/ NEW YORK 07/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago

Day of Sale: 07/10 LOVEJOY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,295 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/07 AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2044 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

REMARK: Aa2/AA- REDMOND WATER AND WASTEWATER WEEK OF 22,805 // REVENUE BONDS 07/07 SERIES 2014 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/09 CITY OF BOSSIER, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 22,000 A1/AA-/NR UTILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014 07/07 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2039, 2044

Day of Sale: 07/09 VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,170 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/07 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/10 PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA CAPITAL WEEK OF 16,825 Aa3// IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING REVENUE 07/07 BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2035

Day of Sale: 07/08 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 16,735 Aa2/AA/ (UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA) 07/07 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 07/10 SHERMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,285 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 07/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA3/A+

Day of Sale: 07/08 FITZGERALD PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 14,825 Aa2// MACOMB COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS 07/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION CONSISTING OF: $ 2,550M SERIES A LIMITED TAX $12,275M SERIES B UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF LONG BRANCH, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 14,755 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 07/07 SERIES 2014 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 07/09 FOX VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 10,800 // DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 07/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2014B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2021 EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY REGENTS WEEK OF 10,000 // REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/07 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 07/09 SHAMOKIN-COAL TOWNSHIP JOINT SEWER WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ AUTHORITY NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY 07/07 PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2031 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 07/09 LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA/ LANCASTER COUNTY,PENNSYLVANIA 07/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 07/10 CITY OF CONWAY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 9,955 NR/A+/NR WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/07 SERIES 2014 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2029

Day of Sale: 07/08 CIRCLEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,205 Aa2// OHIO 07/07 PICKAWAY COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CREDIT

ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 07/08 PLEASANT GROVE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,640 // DISTRICT (BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS) 07/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee MICHIGAN CITY WATERWORKS REFUNDING WEEK OF 8,525 NR/A/ REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 07/07 INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2022

Day of Sale: 07/08 LAKE ELSINORE UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 2014 SPECIAL 07/07 TAX BONDS COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2006-2 (IMPROVEMENT AREA A) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/10 WATERFORD-HALFMOON UNION FREE WEEK OF 7,245 NR/A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW YORK 07/07 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 07/10 BEAVERTON RURAL SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,100 /AA-/ GLADWIN & CLARE COUNTYS 07/07 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 07/10 APOLLO-RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,025 // ARMSTRONG AND INDIANA COUNTIES, 07/07 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 07/08 BETHLEHEM AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL WEEK OF 5,735 Aa3/AA/ SCHOOL AUTHORITY NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 07/07 PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2014 (BETHLEHEM AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL) NON BK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2021 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 07/07 CAMERON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,650 /AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 07/07 BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/10 ROSEMEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,650 /A+/ 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 07/07 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/09 AVONWORTH, PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,140 /AA-/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/07 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2036 NORTHTOWN MUNICIPAL UTILITY DAILY 4,180 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 WEST BRADFORD TWP.,PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,105 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/07 *********BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 07/08 CITY OF PARIS WEEK OF 3,720 /AA/ EDGAR COUNTY, ILLINOIS 07/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2014 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2033 HANNIBAL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,685 NR/A/ NEW YORK BANK QUALIFIED 07/07 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 07/10 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 258 WEEK OF 2,435 NR// ALLEN COUNTY HUMBOLDT 07/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION ADVANCED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2021

Day of Sale: 07/09 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 748 WEEK OF 845 A1// SARTELL-ST. STEPHENS, MINNESOTA 07/07 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2014B (IN A LEASE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE AND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 748

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN, MINNESOTA) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2019, 2023, 2027, 2030 KAUFMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 763 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 07/07 2014, TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/10

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,727,193 (in 000's)