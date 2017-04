July 10 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- BAY AREA TOLL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 1,181,915 Aa3/AA/AA- SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA TOLL BRIDGE 07/14 REVENUE BONDS FIXED RATE SOFT PUTS 2047 FINAL MATURITY WITH 3,4,& 5 YEAR PUTS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/15 NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 675,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY FUTURE TAX SECURED 07/14 SUBORDINATE BONDS FISCAL 2015 SERIES A SUBSERIES A-1 TAX EXEMPT FIXED RATE BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 250,000 Aa2/AAA/AA+ HIGHWAY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A 07/14 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 216,200 Aa2/AAA/ DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE 07/14 SERVICES OREGON STATE LOTTERY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 07/16 BAY AREA TOLL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 200,000 Aa3/AA/AA- SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA TOLL BRIDGE 07/14 REVENUE BONDS 2014 SERIES F-1 (FIXED RATE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF TENNESSEE WEEK OF 199,385 Aaa/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING 07/14 OF: GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 SERIES A AND GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 REFUNDING SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 117,340 Aa3/AA-/AA FINANCING AUTHORITY 07/14 PROVIDENCE HEALTH & SERVICES 2043 AND 2044 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/16 METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 112,795 Aa1/AAA/AA+ SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WATER REVENUE 07/14 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES E AND G MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PFLUGERVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 108,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/14 UNLIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Dallas REMARK: Underlying Ratings

Moody's AA2 & S&P AA

Day of Sale: 07/14 FORTHILL-DE ANZA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 104,000 Aaa/AA/ DISTRICT (SANTA CLARA COUNTY 07/14 CALIFORNIA) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF MARYLAND GENERAL WEEK OF 100,000 // OBLIGATION BONDS 07/14 (RETAIL ONLY) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Retail Order Period 7/18-7/21 LAREDO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- TEXAS 07/14 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 07/16 POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 98,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 07/14 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 07/15 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 77,940 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE 07/14 REVENUE BONDS $17,720 2014 SUBSERIES A-1 NON AMT $41,870 2014 SUBSERIES A-2 AMT $4,375 2014 SUBSERIES A-3 FED TAX $13,975 2014 SERIES B NON AMT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NORTH EAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 73,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT 07/14 EXP/EXP/ VARIABLE RATE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Dallas REMARK: PUT

Day of Sale: 07/15 MILPITAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 65,530 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 07/14 (SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION & GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 07/17 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 57,445 A2/A+/A- DEVELOPMENT 07/14 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2018 EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 54,705 /AAA/AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/14 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2011 (REMARKETING) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 05/17 LAKEWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 306 WEEK OF 48,000 A1// WASHINGTON UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 07/14 OBLIGATION 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 07/16 CITY OF CENTER CITY, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 39,350 A3// HAZELDEN BETTY FORD FOUNDATION 07/14 PROJECT MGR: Dougherty & Company, LLC, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/15 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 38,280 // REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY & 07/14 COUNTIES OF SAN FRANCSICO COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 7 (HUNTERS POINT SHIPYARD PHASE ONE IMPROV) SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/17 WAYNE-WESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 37,410 Aa2// WAYNE COUNTY, MICHIGAN 2014 07/14 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 07/16 CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA WEEK OF 35,750 NR/A/A THERMAL ENERGY SYSTEM 07/14 FIRST LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 34,880 /A/ REFUNDING AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 07/14 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014A (TAX-EXEMPT) SOUTH GATE SUCCESSOR AGENCY / CLAREMONT SUCCESSOR AGENCY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 07/17 STANTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 33,400 /AAA/ TEXAS 07/14 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /A+/

Day of Sale: 07/17 MCHENRY COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 32,860 /AA/ CUSD #12 (JOHNSBURG), SCHOOL BONDS 07/14 $31,475M - SERIES 2014A $1,385M - SERIES 2014B - TAXABLE REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 07/16 RICHLAND LIMITED TAX GENERAL WEEK OF 32,320 // OBLIGATION WASHINGTON 07/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/14 CITY OF MODESTO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 28,525 /BBB-/ COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 07/14 NO. 2004-1 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/16 WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 27,740 /BBB/ NORTH CAROLINA 07/14 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2031 TERM: 2034, 2036

Day of Sale: 07/15 AVON LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 27,000 Aa2// OHIO 07/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $3,780M - SERIES A $23,220M - SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/17 PORT OF PASCO AIRPORT, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 26,000 // REVENUE 2014 07/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/17 SAN BERNARDINO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,000 A2/A/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/14 REFUNDING 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/17 WESTERN MARICOPA EDUCATION CENTER WEEK OF 25,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT NO. 4002, ARIZONA SCHOOL 07/14 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2012 SERIES B (2014) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 07/16 POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,000 // PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY, 07/14 CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.11 IA-B AND IA-C SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/16 CITY OF LONGMONT, COLORADO WEEK OF 20,240 NR/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 07/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 07/15 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 20,160 NR/NR/BBB- AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF LEE'S 07/14 SUMMIT, MISSOURI SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014A (JOHN KNOX VILLAGE OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS STABLE

Day of Sale: 07/17 HILLSBORO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 1J WEEK OF 18,325 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2014 07/14 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/17 SHERMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,285 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 07/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa3/A+/

Day of Sale: 07/15 BRUNSWICK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,500 A3// OHIO 07/14 REFUNDING, CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SCHOOL FACILITIES PROJECT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/17 ALLEGHENY VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 A1// PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/14 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/15 LYNWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /A/ LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 07/14 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2030 TERM: 2034, 2039

Day of Sale: 07/15 EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 9,925 A1/NR/ REGENTS REVENUE REFUNDING 2014 07/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 07/15 LYNWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,815 /SP-1/ LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 07/14 2014 GENERL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, $9,030 SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAX EXEMPT) $785M SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: 2018

Day of Sale: 07/15 EAST LYME, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 9,690 Aa2/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2014 07/14 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 07/16 JUNIOR COLLEGE DISTRICT OF ST. WEEK OF 9,350 NR/AA/ LOUIS COUNTY BUILDING CORPORATION 07/14 LEASEHOLD REVENUE REFUNDING 2014 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 06/17 CITY OF LONGMONT, COLORADO WEEK OF 9,200 NR/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 07/14 TAXABLE 2014B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2037

Day of Sale: 07/15 CHAPEL HILL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,770 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 07/14 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/15 QUINCY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,520 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF BRANCH & HILLSDALE 07/14 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 07/16 CITY OF LAGO VISTA (TRAVIS COUNTY), WEEK OF 8,000 /AA/ TEXAS 07/14 COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2014 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/16 POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,000 // PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY, 07/14 CALIFORNIA (COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.11, ZONES 2 & 3) SPECIAL TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2014B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/16 ST. LOUIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 7,930 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF GRATIOT, MIDLAND & 07/14 ISABELLA, 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 07/17 FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1 WEEK OF 7,800 Aa2// CANON CITY REFUNDING GENERAL 07/14 OBLIGATION, COLORADO MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 07/14 TOWN OF HALFMOON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 7,440 // MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF NEW ALBANY, OHIO WEEK OF 6,940 Aa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/14 CAPITAL FACILITIES BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 07/15 DOWDELL PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,915 // TEXAS 07/14 UNLIMITED TAX AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/17 PEASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,810 NR/AAA/NR (PARKER COUNTY, TEXAS) 07/14 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014A & 2014B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/14 COALINGA-HURON JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 6,250 A3// SCHOOL DISTRICT 2014 CERTIFICATES 07/14 OF PARTICIPATION CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/16 SHARON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,000 /AA/ MERCER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2033 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/14 STROUDSBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,000 /A+/ MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2030 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/15 OVID-ELSIE AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 5,660 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF CLINTON, SHAWASSEE, 07/14 SAGINAW & GRATIOT, 2014 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 07/15 SANDS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 5,000 NR/AAA/NR SCHOOL DISTRICT (BORDEN, DAWSON 07/14 HOWARD AND MARTIN COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/16 TUALATIN FULL FAITH AND CREDIT WEEK OF 4,760 // REFUNDING 2014, OREGON 07/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/15 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 4,505 /BBB+/ UTILITY DISTRICT #46, TEXAS 07/14 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/16 HUNT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,500 Aaa/AAA/ BANK QUALIFIED 07/14 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/16 GLOUCESTER COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 4,470 // AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 07/14 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 07/16 NORTHTOWN MUNICIPAL UTILITY DAILY 4,180 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 CITY OF VENTNOR, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 4,045 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/14 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,990 /BBB/ DISTRICT #383, TEXAS 07/14 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/17 NEWTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 3,910 /AA/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2030 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/17 CITY OF NEW ALBANY, OHIO WEEK OF 3,905 Aa2// TAXABLE SPECIAL OB NONTAX REVENUE 07/14 BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 07/15 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTLITY WEEK OF 3,650 // DISTRICT #344, TEXAS 07/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2027 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/15 CITY OF BATAVIA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,500 A1// MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/16 BEDFORD, PENNSYLVANIA AREA SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,420 Aa3// DISTRICT 07/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2024 CITY OF UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,200 NR/AA+/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/14 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEXAR COUNTY) COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/15 COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 3,085 /A/ REFUNDING AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 07/14 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) SOUTH GATE SUCCESSOR AGENCY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 07/17 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 2,151 NR/NR/ VARIOUS PURPOSE LT GENERAL 07/14 OBLIGATION, BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES SERIES 2014 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/15 PIKE COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 1,865 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 07/14 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 07/14 GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,500 // WISCONSIN RACINE, KENOSHA AND 07/14 WALWORTH COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2014-2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2024

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,629,751 (in 000's)