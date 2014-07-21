July 21 Portfolio manager Will Danoff, who
oversees $110 billion in Fidelity Investments' Contrafund
, warned that "elevated valuations" were lurking in the
high-growth sector of the stock market, causing more risk for
investors.
"We are growing more selective in the high-growth parts of
the market, where we see more risk due to elevated valuations,"
Danoff said in a commentary letter for the second quarter.
Contrafund said it continued to trim its position in
discount retailer TJX Cos Inc on valuation concerns, but
remained overweight in the stock.
Meanwhile, Danoff said Facebook Inc remained one of
Contrafund's largest overweight positions as he sees more
opportunity for the social media giant to monetize its massive
user base.
