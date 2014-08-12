NEW YORK Aug 12 UBS Wealth Americas, the
U.S.-based brokerage arm of UBS AG, is letting go
about 75 sales assistants, a spokeswoman at the firm said
Tuesday.
The assistants, known as client service associates, handle
customer inquiries and prepare paperwork for the firm's
approximately 7,000 financial advisers, and are considered
fundamental to helping brokers' productivity. Some are paid
directly by advisers while others get most of their pay from the
firm.
The layoffs began about a week ago and are ongoing, said the
spokeswoman, Karina Byrne. A small number involve employees who
are retiring and are not being replaced. The layoffs
"are part of our ongoing review of costs and resources," she
said.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)