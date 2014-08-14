Aug 14 Farmland prices in the U.S. central
Plains held steady during the second quarter with the prior
three months despite lower farm income, the Federal Reserve Bank
of Kansas City said on Thursday.
Non-irrigated and irrigated cropland values rose by less
than 1 percent from the first quarter and were up some 6 percent
from a year earlier, the Kansas City Fed said in its quarterly
survey of 218 farm bankers.
However, demand for high-quality pastures from livestock
producers kept ranchland values rising. They were up more than 2
percent from the first quarter and 9 percent higher than a year
earlier.
The bank's district, which includes Nebraska, Kansas,
Oklahoma, Colorado and parts of Missouri, is the leading
production area for bread wheat and a major producer of corn,
beef, oilseeds and other farm commodities.
