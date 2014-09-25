NEW YORK, Sept 25 No one in the U.S. government
is aware of a purported plot to attack the U.S. and French
subway systems that was revealed on Thursday to journalists by
Iraqi's prime minister, a senior U.S. administration official
said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Iraq had
received "credible" intelligence on Thursday morning of such a
plot by Islamic State militants.
The administration official added that the purported plot
was not raised by Iraq during meetings with U.S. officials in
New York this week during the United Nations General Assembly.
