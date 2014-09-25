NEW YORK, Sept 25 No one in the U.S. government is aware of a purported plot to attack the U.S. and French subway systems that was revealed on Thursday to journalists by Iraqi's prime minister, a senior U.S. administration official said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Iraq had received "credible" intelligence on Thursday morning of such a plot by Islamic State militants.

The administration official added that the purported plot was not raised by Iraq during meetings with U.S. officials in New York this week during the United Nations General Assembly. (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by James Dalgleish)