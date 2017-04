Sept 26 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WEEK OF 1,100,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE OF TEXAS HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT 09/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF CONNECTICUT, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 730,000 Aa3/AA/AA SPECIAL TAX OBLIGATION BONDS 09/29 TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE PURPOSES, 2014 SERIES A & REFUNDING SERIES B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 09/30 STATE OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 625,000 Aa1/AAA/ WATER RESOURCES CENTRAL VALLEY 09/29 PROJECT WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES AS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ALACHUA COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 250,000 // HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 09/29 SHANDS TEACHING HOSPITAL MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/01 CITY OF CHANDLER, ARIZONA WEEK OF 194,640 /AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/29 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 09/30 MAINE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 118,850 Aa2/AA+/ 2 SERIES 09/29 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 09/30 STATE OF COLORADO HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 117,110 Aa2/AA-/ CAPITAL CONSTRUCTION LEASE 09/29 PURCHASE FINANCING PROGRAM CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2014A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/01 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 110,175 NR/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 09/29 SERIES 2014-A (CITY OF ANAHEIM ELECTRIC UTILITY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM REFUNDING) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE WEEK OF 101,000 MIG 1// 2014 SERIES D TEETER OBLIGATION 09/29 NOTES TAX EXEMPT CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/01 LEWISVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 99,630 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings

S&P AA+ & Fitch AA+

Day of Sale: 10/01 DAYTON OHIO PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 94,000 A2//A GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/29 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2031 REMARK: Rating: Fitch A (Negative) CITY OF SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 93,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 09/29 SERIES 2014 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 10/02 RHODE ISLAND HOUSING (TAXABLE) WEEK OF 86,000 Aa2/AA+/ HOMEOWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY BONDS 09/29 SERIES 65-T MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 9/29

Day of Sale: 09/30 CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 65,000 Aa3/A+/ BOARD OF TRUSTEES GENERAL REVENUE 09/29 AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/02 LEWISVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 54,315 /AA+/AA+ DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/29 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS (NON PSF) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2022-2025

Day of Sale: 10/01 ALLAN HANCOCK JOINT COMMUNITY WEEK OF 52,000 Aa2/AA/ COLLEGE DISTRICT 2014 GENERAL 09/29 REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 50,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION 09/29 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (SPECIAL HOMEOWNERSHIP LOAN PROGRAM) 2014 SERIES B (NON-AMT) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2026 TERM: 2029, 2034, 2039, 2040

Day of Sale: 09/29 DYSART UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 49,550 NR/A+/AA- NO. 89, ARIZONA 09/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 09/29 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 45,000 /A/ AGENCY OF THE CITY OF CONCORD 09/29 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/01 EDINBURG CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 41,755 /AAA/AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT (HIDALGO COUNTY 09/29 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/01 NISKAYUNA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 41,150 NR// NEW YORK 09/29 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 10/01 SAN MARCOS PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 32,000 /A-/ AUTHORITY SPECIAL TAX REVENUE 09/29 REFUNDING BONDS 2014 A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/01 UNIVERSITY AREA SCHOOL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 28,575 /A/ CENTRE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/29 SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2014 SIFMA INDEX RATE MODE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 09/29 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,460 /BBB+/ EDUCATIONAL REVENUE BONDS 09/29 TAXABLE & TAX EXEMPT MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2040 REMARK: Ratings: S&P BBB+ (Positive) DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF RICHMOND WEEK OF 25,050 /A+/ COUNTY, GEORGIA 09/29 REVENUE REFUNDING (GEORGIA REGENTS UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2034

Day of Sale: 09/30 FLEMINGTON-RARITAN REGIONAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,075 /AA+/ DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION 09/29 HUNTERDON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/01 LEANDER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,800 /AAA/ WILLIAMSON AND TRAVIS COUNTIES 09/29 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2014E MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SAN CARLOS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,000 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 09/29 OF 2012 SERIES B CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/02 CITY OF GALVESTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,925 A1//A+ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 09/29 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago PAW PAW PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 19,650 /AA-/ VAN BUREN COUNTY, 09/29 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE & REFUNDING BONDS SERIES I MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: Insurance :

Qualified School Bond Loan Fund

Day of Sale: 10/02 MORRIS COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 16,990 /AA/ MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF 09/29 EDUCATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/02 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,220 // , TEXAS 09/29 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014-B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 10/02 MUSKEGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 13,175 /AA-/ STATE OF MICHIGAN 2014 COMMUNITY 09/29 COLLEGE FACILITY BONDS, SERIES II GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2015-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 09/29 DEER PARK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,170 Aa1// DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/29 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/01 SAN LEANDRO REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 12,065 /AA-/ 2014 REFUNDING TAX ALLOCATIN BONDS 09/29 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/30 MARSHALL COUNTY HOLDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 12,060 NR/AA-/NR INDIANA 09/29 LEASE RENTAL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 NON-BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 09/30 MERCED CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 12,000 // CALIFORNIA 09/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2014 ELECTION SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/02 NORTHWOOD LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,000 /A+/ WOOD COUNTY, OHIO 09/29 SCHOOL FACILITIES PROJECT CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION SERIES OF 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2021-2044

Day of Sale: 09/30 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE AZUSA WEEK OF 11,000 /BBB+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 09/29 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2014 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/30 BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 09/29 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2029 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 10/01 HAYS COUNTY , TEXAS WEEK OF 8,965 // MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2020-2030

Day of Sale: 09/29 WIMBERLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,804 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/29 UNLIMITED TAX, TAX REFUNDUNG BONDS 2 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 09/30 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE COACHELLA WEEK OF 8,790 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY SUBORDINATE 09/29 TAX ALLOCATION BONDS (MERGED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/02 LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 8,755 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/29 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2028 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 09/30 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS - ECONOMIC WEEK OF 8,300 Baa3// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 09/29 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (FMU STUDENT HOUSING, LLC - FRANCIS MARION UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2024 TERM: 2026, 2034

Day of Sale: 09/30 PORT OF MORROW, MORROW COUNTY WEEK OF 8,170 /BBB+/ OREGON FULL FAITH AND CREDIT 09/29 OBLIGATIONS SERIES 2014 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 09/30 CARUTHERS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,000 /A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/29 ELECTION OF 2012B CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/02 EDNA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,040 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 09/29 SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 09/30 HYDE PARK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,715 NR// NEW YORK, BANK QUALIFIED 09/29 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 09/30 CITY OF GALVESTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,245 Aa3//AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 09/29 SERIES 2014 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago SCHOOL DISTRICT 67 (LAKE FOREST) WEEK OF 6,090 Aaa// LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 09/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING DEBT CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/02 CLEARFIELD CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 5,445 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/29 SERIES 2014 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/30 SUNCOAST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,125 /A-/ DISTRICT PASCO COUNTY, FLORIDA 09/29 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/29 KINGSBURG JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,000 /A+/ DISTRICT KINGSBURG JOINT UNION HIGH 09/29 SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014 SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/30 PAW PAW PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,745 /AA-/ VAN BUREN COUNTY, 09/29 TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: Insurance:

Qualified School Bond Loan Fund

Day of Sale: 10/02 TRINITY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,715 // WASHINGTON COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 09/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A & B 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 09/29 INDEPENDENCE, OHIO WEEK OF 4,700 Aa1// BANK QUALIFIED 09/29 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus OLD BRIDGE MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WEEK OF 4,250 Aa2// AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 09/29 REVENUE REFUNDINGS BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023

Day of Sale: 10/02 TOWNSHIP OF LOWER SALFORD WEEK OF 3,870 // MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/29 SERIES A & B 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/01 SCHOOL DISTRICT 67 (GOLF), COOK WEEK OF 3,775 A1// COUNTY, ILLINOIS 09/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2014 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 09/30 EVADALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,893 /AAA/ TEXAS 09/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2024

Day of Sale: 09/29 WHITESBORO CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,830 NR/A+/ NEW YORK 09/29 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 09/30 ELLICOTTVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,380 NR// DISTRICT, NEW YORK 09/29 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2020

Day of Sale: 09/30 MADISON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 1,455 // ENERGY CONSERVATION IMPROVEMENT 09/29 NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/01 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 1,260 // LEASE REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF 09/29 PARTICIPATION (MASTER LEASE PROGRAM FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS SERIES 2014A) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 09/30 CITY OF ROLLINSTONE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,145 // GENERAL OBLIGATION PERMANENT 09/29 IMPROVEMENT REVOLVING FUND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2014A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 10/01 COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE WEEK OF 1,000 MIG 1// 2014 SERIES TEETER OBLIGATON 09/29 NOTES TAXABLE CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/01

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,606,352 (in 000's)