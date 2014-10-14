Oct 14 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc and food maker ConAgra Foods Inc announced a partnership on Tuesday to market and distribute Hunt's condiments and Act II microwave popcorn in Brazil.

Cargill will distribute ConAgra's U.S.-produced tomato ketchup, mustard and barbecue sauces nationwide and its Brazilian-made popcorn in Sao Paulo state beginning this month.

The companies noted 4.5-percent annual growth in Brazil's condiment market over the past three years and strong growth potential for microwave popcorn sales to the expanding middle class.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)