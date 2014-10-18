Wells Fargo's banking agreement with Nevada extended
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday the State of Nevada had extended its banking agreement with the scandal-hit lender until 2021.
HAMILTON Bermuda Oct 17 Power was knocked out to 80 percent of Bermuda's electricity grid due to Hurricane Gonzalo, the island's only power company, Bermuda Electric Light Co., said on Friday evening.
The company reported that about 29,000 customers were without electricity, out of 36,000 metered connections.
The eyewall of Hurricane Gonzalo made a direct hit on Bermuda on Friday evening, becoming the strongest storm to hit the tiny Atlantic island chain in a decade, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. (Writing by David Adams; Editing by Ken Wills)
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday the State of Nevada had extended its banking agreement with the scandal-hit lender until 2021.
* Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.65 percent at March end versus 1.67 percent at February end - sec filing