NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures each fell over a dollar to $81.79 and $84.75, respectively, on concerns about global oversupply.

Abundant global oil supplies, particularly of high quality, light oil, coupled with a gloomy economic outlook from Europe to China pushed Brent last week below $83, its lowest since 2010.

