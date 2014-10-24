NEW YORK Oct 24 New launches resumed in the
U.S. leveraged loan market last week after volatility all-but
closed the new issue market for leveraged loans and high yield
bonds the previous week as choppy markets boosted execution
risk.
Issuers launched $3.85 billion of leveraged loans last week,
up from only $1.585 billion in the week ending October 17, which
showed a sharp drop from $10.3 billion the previous week.
Lower volatility and calmer markets have created a better
environment for new loan and bond launches. Secondary loan
prices have yet to recover however, which is translating into
higher primary pricing.
Average loan prices fell from a January high of 99.34 to
98.19 last Thursday, slightly higher than a one-year low of
98.15 in the week of October 17. The number of leveraged loans
trading below par is at the highest level since 2011, according
to Citigroup.
The ability to buy existing loans cheaply in the secondary
market, coupled with uncertain investor demand after weeks of
outflows from loan mutual funds, means that new supply has to
price higher to compete. While the prospect of higher primary
pricing is deterring opportunistic refinancing and dividend
recapitalizations, there is still strong demand for new M&A
deals.
"On the opportunistic side, we're saying hold off if you
can. If you're on the M&A side, we're saying hold on for the
ride," said Kevin Lockhart, joint head of global leveraged
finance at Jefferies.
Launch activity also resumed in the high-yield bond market
last week with $6 billion of new issues and $1.7 billion of
inflows into the asset class.
"With the high yield market bouncing, I feel a little bit
better about loans and that the primary market doesn't have to
back up that much more," said Michael Anderson, a credit analyst
at Citigroup.
Nearly all of the leveraged loans that launched last week
are backing M&A financings, which are still seeing strong
investor demand, particularly for higher-rated BB credits.
"I think those very opportunistic financings might not
provide as much volume...but for deals that are driven by M&A, I
still think the volume is going to be pretty strong," said John
Ponterotto, Managing Director, Head of Leveraged Finance at
Oppenheimer
Nearly all of the deals that launched last week were M&A
related, including a $1.05 billion loan backing the sale of
payment processing firm TransFirst to Vista Equity Partners.
Other M&A related launches included a $500 million,
seven-year term loan for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to back
the $3.03 billion acquisition of Prestige Cruises International.
Three smaller acquisition deals - a $340 million deal for
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, a $116 million deal for healthcare
technology company ABILITY Network and a $225 million loan for
Block Communications - also launched.
Only two launches last week were not M&A deals - a $525
million refinancing for clinical research company INC Research
and a $70m dividend loan for auto parts manufacturer Dayco.
CLO funds have insulated the market from the effects of
continued outflows from loan mutual funds and are showing strong
appetite for high-quality credits, many of which are still
oversubscribed and pricing in line with talk.
Food packager Crown Holdings last week completed a $675
million seven-year term loan B add-on to its existing loans at
325bp over Libor, with an Original Issue Discount (OID) of 99.5
and a Libor floor of 0.75bp to back its acquisition of Mexican
packaging company Empaque.
Telecom and internet service provider Level 3 priced a $2
billion incremental term loan backing its acquisition of tw
telecom at 350bp over Libor, in line with guidance. The loan was
issued at 99.25 at the bottom end of guidance on October 10.
Strong credits are finding a good reception, but a raft of
racier deals is having to be flexed to get through the market.
Aftermarket auto supply maker BBB Industries LLC saw pricing
widen to 500bp over Libor from guidance of 400-425bp on a first
lien loan and to 875bp over Libor from 750-775bp on a second
lien tranche backing its buyout by Pamplona Capital. The company
also moved $20 million to the first lien loan from the second
lien as the spreads widened.
The prospect of changes is putting pressure on underwriters
to achieve a consensus before launching.
"If people view it as down the middle of the fairway, they
want to buy," said Jeff Cohen, managing director and head of
loan capital markets at Credit Suisse.
Bankers are looking at a potentially quieter end to the
year. The pipeline is thinning out as concerns over leveraged
lending guidelines from the Federal Reserve have been weighing
on the origination side.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)