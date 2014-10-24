(Recasts headline)

By Jonathan Schwarzberg

NEW YORK Oct 24 New launches resumed in the U.S. leveraged loan market last week after volatility all-but closed the new issue market for leveraged loans and high yield bonds the previous week as choppy markets boosted execution risk.

Issuers launched $3.85 billion of leveraged loans last week, up from only $1.585 billion in the week ending October 17, which showed a sharp drop from $10.3 billion the previous week.

Lower volatility and calmer markets have created a better environment for new loan and bond launches. Secondary loan prices have yet to recover however, which is translating into higher primary pricing.

Average loan prices fell from a January high of 99.34 to 98.19 last Thursday, slightly higher than a one-year low of 98.15 in the week of October 17. The number of leveraged loans trading below par is at the highest level since 2011, according to Citigroup.

The ability to buy existing loans cheaply in the secondary market, coupled with uncertain investor demand after weeks of outflows from loan mutual funds, means that new supply has to price higher to compete. While the prospect of higher primary pricing is deterring opportunistic refinancing and dividend recapitalizations, there is still strong demand for new M&A deals.

"On the opportunistic side, we're saying hold off if you can. If you're on the M&A side, we're saying hold on for the ride," said Kevin Lockhart, joint head of global leveraged finance at Jefferies.

Launch activity also resumed in the high-yield bond market last week with $6 billion of new issues and $1.7 billion of inflows into the asset class.

"With the high yield market bouncing, I feel a little bit better about loans and that the primary market doesn't have to back up that much more," said Michael Anderson, a credit analyst at Citigroup.

Nearly all of the leveraged loans that launched last week are backing M&A financings, which are still seeing strong investor demand, particularly for higher-rated BB credits.

"I think those very opportunistic financings might not provide as much volume...but for deals that are driven by M&A, I still think the volume is going to be pretty strong," said John Ponterotto, Managing Director, Head of Leveraged Finance at Oppenheimer

Nearly all of the deals that launched last week were M&A related, including a $1.05 billion loan backing the sale of payment processing firm TransFirst to Vista Equity Partners.

Other M&A related launches included a $500 million, seven-year term loan for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to back the $3.03 billion acquisition of Prestige Cruises International.

Three smaller acquisition deals - a $340 million deal for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, a $116 million deal for healthcare technology company ABILITY Network and a $225 million loan for Block Communications - also launched.

Only two launches last week were not M&A deals - a $525 million refinancing for clinical research company INC Research and a $70m dividend loan for auto parts manufacturer Dayco.

CLO funds have insulated the market from the effects of continued outflows from loan mutual funds and are showing strong appetite for high-quality credits, many of which are still oversubscribed and pricing in line with talk.

Food packager Crown Holdings last week completed a $675 million seven-year term loan B add-on to its existing loans at 325bp over Libor, with an Original Issue Discount (OID) of 99.5 and a Libor floor of 0.75bp to back its acquisition of Mexican packaging company Empaque.

Telecom and internet service provider Level 3 priced a $2 billion incremental term loan backing its acquisition of tw telecom at 350bp over Libor, in line with guidance. The loan was issued at 99.25 at the bottom end of guidance on October 10.

Strong credits are finding a good reception, but a raft of racier deals is having to be flexed to get through the market. Aftermarket auto supply maker BBB Industries LLC saw pricing widen to 500bp over Libor from guidance of 400-425bp on a first lien loan and to 875bp over Libor from 750-775bp on a second lien tranche backing its buyout by Pamplona Capital. The company also moved $20 million to the first lien loan from the second lien as the spreads widened.

The prospect of changes is putting pressure on underwriters to achieve a consensus before launching.

"If people view it as down the middle of the fairway, they want to buy," said Jeff Cohen, managing director and head of loan capital markets at Credit Suisse.

Bankers are looking at a potentially quieter end to the year. The pipeline is thinning out as concerns over leveraged lending guidelines from the Federal Reserve have been weighing on the origination side. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)